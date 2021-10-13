Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 10.13.21

NEWS RELEASE

This Week in Motorsports: October 11-17, 2021

· NCS/NXS: Texas Motor Speedway – October 16-17

PLANO, Texas (October 13, 2021) – It’s a home race weekend for Toyota Motor North America as NASCAR’s top two series head to Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Busch the reigning winner… Kyle Busch is the reigning winner of this weekend’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch led the final 24 laps last October on his way to his fourth victory (2013, 2016, 2018) at the Fort Worth-based track. Busch’s win was part of a top-three sweep for Toyota with Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell coming home in second and third, respectively. Busch also has 10 Xfinity Series wins at Texas Motor Speedway including earlier this June.

Cup Playoffs… Denny Hamlin clinched his spot in the Round of 8 with his victory in Las Vegas, and he was officially joined by Truex and Busch in Charlotte as the Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are three of the final eight racers vying for a Cup Series championship. Hamlin scored Toyota’s first two victories at Texas – a season sweep in 2010 and added another win in 2019.

Burton plans to go back to victory lane… Harrison Burton charged late one year ago and made a pass for the lead on the last corner en route to his third victory of his Rookie of the Year season. Burton – who qualified for the Round of 8 for the first time – is looking for a repeat, which would lock him into the Championship 4.

Three Supras in the Round of 8… Burton is joined in the Round of 8 by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones. Both Hemric and Jones had a stellar Round of 12. Hemric scored top-five finishes in all three races, while Jones had three top-six finishes, including a season-best runner-up run at Talladega. Jones is also making his 200th career Xfinity Series start in Texas.

Lupton, Hill competing at Texas… Dylan Lupton and Austin Hill are back behind the wheel of Supras this weekend at Texas. For Lupton, it’s his second start aboard the No. 26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. Hill, who scored a top-20 finish at the Charlotte ROVAL last weekend, is making his fifth Xfinity Series start of the season for his Truck Series team – Hattori Racing Enterprises.

