Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Texas II

The Lone Star State hosts the NASCAR Cup Series this Sunday, a track where Hall of Fame Owner Jack Roush has amassed 18 wins including nine in the NCS. This weekend marks a return home for Chris Buescher, who is a native of nearby Prosper, Texas. Buescher is coming off his best finish of the season a week ago at the ROVAL (P3).

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. ET

NBC, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

ROVAL Recap, Texas Preview

· Newman’s ROVAL race was cut short last weekend as he made contact with the wall just 20 laps in, relegating him to a 39th-place finish.

· Buescher ran much of the race inside the top-10, and the latter stages inside the top five, to finish third, his best result of the 2021 season and best overall finish at the ROVAL.

· Violet Defense, who joined the Roush Fenway fold a few weeks ago, is back as a primary this weekend, this time on the No. 6 machine for Newman.

· Fastenal is back with Buescher in his home state with four races remaining in 2021.

“Dream Season”

Roush Fenway won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

Roush Fenway has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.

9 A.M. in Dallas

Roush Fenway has started 148 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.9 and has led 2,524 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 299 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 76 top-fives and 133 top-10s. RFR Fords have captured nine poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 110,000 miles.

Roush Fenway Texas Wins

1997 Burton Cup

1997 Martin NXS

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Martin NXS

2000 Biffle Truck

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-1 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Bayne NXS

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2012-1 Biffle Cup

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS