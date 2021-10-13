Feeding America® / Wow Wow Classic Waffles Racing: Cole Custer Texas Advance

COLE CUSTER

Texas Advance

No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Round 33 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 17

● Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth

● Layout: 1.5-mile oval

● Laps/Miles: 334 laps, 501 miles

● Format: Stage 1: 105 laps / Stage 2: 105 laps / Final Stage: 124 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC/ PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) are ready for back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races on 1.5-mile intermediate ovals beginning with Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Next week takes Custer and his Cup Series counterparts to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. He’ll sport the Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles paint scheme at both events.

● Sunday’s 500-mile race will be Custer’s 72nd Cup Series start and his third points-paying outing at Texas. An accident ended his day early in his Texas Cup Series debut in July 2020 before he returned in November to finish 14th. He also finished 14th at Texas this past June in his second career appearance in the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race.

● Custer was victorious at Texas in the November 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, one of his six outings at the track in that series. He has three other top-five finishes to go with an eighth-place result in his most recent Xfinity Series visit in November 2019.

● In NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition at Texas, Custer has a best finish of ninth in the November 2016 race, driving the No. 00 JR Motorsports entry.

● After his 18th-place finish last Sunday on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval, Custer arrives at Texas 28th in the driver standings.

● SHR, its partner Wow Wow Classic Waffles, and Feeding America®, the largest hunger relief organization in the United States with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, are collaborating on an online auction late next month with proceeds to benefit Feeding America. Fans will have a chance to bid on items including a 2021 Ford Mustang NASCAR-raced car, a race-worn Wow Wow Classic Waffles firesuit, helmet, shoes and gloves, autographed racecar sheet metal and tires, and a race-day experience to a 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race of the winning bidder’s choice. The auction begins Nov. 26 and will close 10 days thereafter. Information on how to place bids will be announced on the SHR website, as well as all SHR and Cole Custer social media channels.

● SHR, Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America are also asking fans to continue to do their part in helping to end hunger in America by texting HUNGER to 50555 to make a $5 donation to Feeding America, by visiting the Feeding America donation page on Facebook, or the donation page via the Feeding America website. Each $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Cole Custer, Driver of the No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Texas seems to be one of the tracks on the schedule drivers seem to get just a little bit more excited about. Do you feel that’s the case?

“Yes it is. If you want to see some cars going really fast, then Texas is the place to go. I mean, it’s just a big track, a lot of grip, a lot of speed. We’re just going as hard as we can pretty much the whole lap and the whole race. And honestly, you usually see more incidents there than a lot of the other intermediate tracks because there’s not a whole lot of room to race. You’re constantly going to try and kind of fight over a line.”

What is it about Texas that makes it that way?

“Texas is just fast, wide open, and you’re trying to get as much speed as possible out of your car. It’s a place where you’re on the gas and on the throttle so much that it means a ton to have that car that can just make more speed than everybody else and you’re going to see people trying to get there as soon as possible.”

What’s your favorite memory racing at Texas?

“For me, it was winning there in the Xfinity Series a few years ago. It actually catapulted us into the championship race. It was a last-second kind of really good, tight finish at the end, so it was a really cool one to win.”

Off the track, it seems you and your team, along with SHR partner Wow Wow Classic Waffles, have been working hard to support the initiatives of the Feeding America® network. Talk about that.

“We’ve been able to do some really cool things through our partnership with Wow Wow Classic Waffles and Feeding America. It’s been eye-opening to see how many in our area need help and we’ve been able to provide meals for many families through the work we’ve done, but we need help. There are so many ways to help and it doesn’t take much to make a difference for the many families out there who are in need.”

No. 41 Feeding America®/Wow Wow Classic Waffles Team Roster

Primary Team Members

Driver: Cole Custer

Hometown: Ladera Ranch, California

Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett

Hometown: Amherst, Ohio

Car Chief: Tony Cardamone

Hometown: Bristol, Virginia

Engineer: Davin Restivo

Hometown: Ashboro, North Carolina

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Spotter: Andy Houston

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Over-The-Wall Members

Front Tire Changer: John Roselli

Hometown: Terre Haute, Indiana

Rear Tire Changer: Coleman Dollarhide

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Chad Emmons

Hometown: Tyler, Texas

Jack Man: Matthew Schlytter

Hometown: Ponte Vedra, Florida

Fuel Man: Corey Coppola

Hometown: Bluefield, West Virginia

Road Crew Members

Mechanic: Joe Zanolini

Hometown: Sybertsville, Pennsylvania

Mechanic: Nick McIntosh

Hometown: Havre, Montana

Shock Specialist: Aaron Kuehn

Hometown: Kensington, Connecticut

Tire Specialist: Thomas Gagliano

Hometown: East Hampton, Connecticut

Engine Specialist: Evan Cupples

Hometown: Hudson, Illinois

Transporter Co-Driver: Eddie DeGroot

Hometown: Baldwinsville, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: David Rodrigues

Hometown: Santa Clarita, California