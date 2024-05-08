CORVETTE RACING AT LAGUNA SECA: Together Again!

Trio of Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs seek to deliver first wins of the IMSA season

DETROIT (May 8, 2024) – Following GTD-only round last month just down the California coast, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back in full this weekend just off the Monterey coast.

Scenic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca plays host Sunday to the Motul Corse de Monterey and the first standard-length race on the IMSA calendar – two hours and 40 minutes. The event also is the first for IMSA on a track surface that was repaved last summer and has received rave reviews from Corvette drivers and their competitors.

The three Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in IMSA – the No. 3 and No. 4 GTD PRO entries from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and the No. 13 GTD entry from AWA – spent two days testing at the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit in April to get a head start on car setup and understanding tire degradation levels with the increased grip level in the new blacktop.

The goal is twofold – to give each team the best chance of scoring their first victories with the first-year Corvette Z06 GT3.R and to extend the Corvette brand’s record of success at the circuit. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of three tracks – Sebring and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta later this year are the others – to play host to Corvette Racing entries every season since the program’s debut in 1999.

The track record in Monterey is impressive: eight class victories for Corvette Racing since 2004 and 12 total manufacturer wins for Chevrolet.

The AWA and Pratt Miller teams have differing levels of experience at Laguna Seca. The GTD PRO squad will race there for the 26thh consecutive year – and its drivers have a combined six victories at the circuit including Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner with multiple wins.

On the AWA side of the paddock, the first-year Corvette team has never raced in Monterey, and only Orey Fidani has previous race experience there – 2021 in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series.

The Motul Corse de Monterey is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 12. The race will air live on NBC with full streaming coverage also on Peacock. IMSA Radio will air Saturday’s final practice and qualifying plus Sunday’s race at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.

CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS

PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I always enjoy going to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and it’s a pleasure to drive. We had a good test there with the Z06 GT3.R and experienced the new asphalt on the track. There is a ton more grip in the track but it is unknown how the race will play out with the combination of the grip level and tire degradation. We have had strong runs there the last two years so hopefully this is the year we can break through for another win.”

ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s been several years since my last GT race at Laguna Seca, although I had a good experience racing the Cadillac there last year in GTP. I always enjoyed competing there as the track presents a massive challenge with grip and tire degradation, even with a new surface. The Monterey area is fantastic and is always enjoyable. I’m looking forward to going back there, this time with the Corvette. We’re right on the cusp of breaking through with this new Z06 GT3.R. Hopefully this is the weekend.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m happy to go back to Laguna Seca. I’ve been away from the Monterey area for a couple of years so it will be nice to get familiar with the track and that part of the world again. There have been some positive changes to the facility since the last time I was there, including the new track surface, which looks pretty good based on what I’ve heard from both Antonio and Nicky. That’s always nice for us as competitors and it makes for good racing for the fans, as well. The last time I raced there, we came away with a win in the No. 4 Corvette. I’m hoping it’s our turn again this weekend.”

NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was very eye-opening to test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. I hadn’t been to the track since 2019 in IGTC. But I was very happy to be back and to drive the Corvette again. This is a great track and is an example of why it’s fun to race in America. The elevation changes are massive and there are real penalties for going off-track. Everyone talks about the Corkscrew and while it is very iconic, there are a lot of sections of the track that you have to nail in order to put together a good lap. So I would say we are optimistic going into this weekend and hopeful for a first win for the Z06 GT3.R.”

AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES

MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’ll be another new experience for me at Laguna as I’ve never raced there before, same as Long Beach. The Long Beach weekend was very strong for the team, and the car was really strong, so we’re aiming to take that momentum into this weekend. We want our first GTD podium!”

OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I think Laguna Seca is a track that every driver wants to race at and looks forward to driving on. I’m excited to be returning here. It’s a track I’m particularly fond of, and myself and Matt have been putting in a lot of work to make sure we’re coming into this round well prepared and ready to hit the ground running. We had a good result last time in Long Beach, and we’ve been steadily improving at each event, so our goal is to continue that progress and challenge for another top finish with our Corvette.”

2024 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points

GTD PRO Drivers Standings

Daniel Serra/Davide Rigon/James Calado – 722 Bryan Sellers/Madison Snow/Neil Verhagen – 624 Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth/Kyle Kirkwood – 617 Laurin Heinrich/Michael Christensen/Seb Priaulx – 605 Franck Perera/Jordan Peppe/Mirko Bortolotti – 596 Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia/Daniel Juncadella – 520 Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner/Earl Bamber – 473

GTD PRO Teams Standings

No. 62 Risi Competizione – 722 No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 624 No. 14 Vasser Sullivan – 617 No. 77 AO Racing – 605 No. 19 Iron Lynx – 596 No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 520 No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 473

GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings

Lexus – 637 Porsche – 625 Lamborghini – 596 Aston Martin – 594 Ford – 547 Chevrolet – 542

GTD Drivers Standings

Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 987 Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 802 Parker Thompson – 792 Albert Costa Balboa/Manny Franco – 765 Adam Adelson/Elliott Skeer – 740 Matt Bell/Orey Fidani – 613

GTD Teams Standings

No. 57 Windward Racing – 987 No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 802 No. 34 Conquest Racing – 765 No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 740 No. 32 KorthoffPreston Motorsport – 728 No. 13 AWA – 613

GTD Manufacturers Standings

Mercedes-AMG – 1,077 Lexus – 912 Porsche – 886 Lamborghini – 884 Chevrolet – 776

CORVETTE RACING BY THE NUMBERS: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its 25 previous years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (later this year).

4: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Laguna Seca since 1999 – Corvette C5-R (2000-04), Corvette C6.R (2005-13), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and Corvette C8.R/Z06 GT3.R (2020-present).

5: Number of Corvettes competing this weekend across IMSA and WEC: Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (two) and AWA (one) at Laguna Seca, and TF Sport (two) at Spa-Francorchamps

6: Laguna Seca victories for the current Corvette Racing lineup – Antonio Garcia (three), Tommy Milner (two) and Alexander Sims (one)

8: Number of Laguna Seca victories for Corvette Racing dating back to 2004

12: Victories at Laguna Seca for Chevrolet in IMSA competition

13: Drivers who have competed for Corvette Racing at Laguna Seca. Of those, eight went on to win at Monterey. Nicky Catsburg and Alexander Sims look to join the list this year

14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.

27: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

47: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999 – Bryan Sellers and Scott Smithson being the latest in GT World Challenge America

71: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

127: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 115 in North America, nine at Le Mans and three in the FIA WEC

290: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

13,746.81: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 25 previous trips to Laguna Seca. That represents more than 792 trips around 17-Mile Drive

376,569.57: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles

Corvette Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (wins in bold)

1999

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel – 2nd in GTS

2000

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Andy Pilgrim – 2nd in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Justin Bell/Kelly Collins – 4th in GTS

2001

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS

2002

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 5th in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS

2003

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS

2004

No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GTS (O’Connell fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GTS (Beretta pole)

2005

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2006

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1 (Beretta fastest race lap)

2007

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1

2008

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1

2009

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT2 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 10th in GT2

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 6th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT2

2011

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner – 7th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 5th in GT

2012

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GT (Gavin fastest race lap)

2013

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 9th in GT

2014

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM

2015

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 7th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM

2016

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM

2017

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM

2018

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM (Gavin pole)

2019

No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)

2020

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)

2021

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 1st in GTLM (Tandy fastest race lap)

2022

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 4th in GTD PRO

2023

No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 4th in GTD PRO

