CORVETTE RACING AT LAGUNA SECA: Together Again!

Trio of Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs seek to deliver first wins of the IMSA season
DETROIT (May 8, 2024) – Following GTD-only round last month just down the California coast, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R program in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is back in full this weekend just off the Monterey coast.
Scenic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca plays host Sunday to the Motul Corse de Monterey and the first standard-length race on the IMSA calendar – two hours and 40 minutes. The event also is the first for IMSA on a track surface that was repaved last summer and has received rave reviews from Corvette drivers and their competitors.
The three Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs in IMSA – the No. 3 and No. 4 GTD PRO entries from Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports and the No. 13 GTD entry from AWA – spent two days testing at the 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit in April to get a head start on car setup and understanding tire degradation levels with the increased grip level in the new blacktop.
The goal is twofold – to give each team the best chance of scoring their first victories with the first-year Corvette Z06 GT3.R and to extend the Corvette brand’s record of success at the circuit. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is one of three tracks – Sebring and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta later this year are the others – to play host to Corvette Racing entries every season since the program’s debut in 1999.
The track record in Monterey is impressive: eight class victories for Corvette Racing since 2004 and 12 total manufacturer wins for Chevrolet.
The AWA and Pratt Miller teams have differing levels of experience at Laguna Seca. The GTD PRO squad will race there for the 26thh consecutive year – and its drivers have a combined six victories at the circuit including Antonio Garcia and Tommy Milner with multiple wins.
On the AWA side of the paddock, the first-year Corvette team has never raced in Monterey, and only Orey Fidani has previous race experience there – 2021 in the Michelin Pilot Challenge series.
The Motul Corse de Monterey is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET / 12:10 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 12. The race will air live on NBC with full streaming coverage also on Peacock. IMSA Radio will air Saturday’s final practice and qualifying plus Sunday’s race at IMSA.com along XM 206, SiriusXM Online 996.
CORVETTE RACING BY PRATT MILLER MOTORSPORTS
PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES
ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I always enjoy going to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and it’s a pleasure to drive. We had a good test there with the Z06 GT3.R and experienced the new asphalt on the track. There is a ton more grip in the track but it is unknown how the race will play out with the combination of the grip level and tire degradation. We have had strong runs there the last two years so hopefully this is the year we can break through for another win.”
ALEXANDER SIMS, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s been several years since my last GT race at Laguna Seca, although I had a good experience racing the Cadillac there last year in GTP. I always enjoyed competing there as the track presents a massive challenge with grip and tire degradation, even with a new surface. The Monterey area is fantastic and is always enjoyable. I’m looking forward to going back there, this time with the Corvette. We’re right on the cusp of breaking through with this new Z06 GT3.R. Hopefully this is the weekend.”
TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m happy to go back to Laguna Seca. I’ve been away from the Monterey area for a couple of years so it will be nice to get familiar with the track and that part of the world again. There have been some positive changes to the facility since the last time I was there, including the new track surface, which looks pretty good based on what I’ve heard from both Antonio and Nicky. That’s always nice for us as competitors and it makes for good racing for the fans, as well. The last time I raced there, we came away with a win in the No. 4 Corvette. I’m hoping it’s our turn again this weekend.”
NICKY CATSBURG, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It was very eye-opening to test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. I hadn’t been to the track since 2019 in IGTC. But I was very happy to be back and to drive the Corvette again. This is a great track and is an example of why it’s fun to race in America. The elevation changes are massive and there are real penalties for going off-track. Everyone talks about the Corkscrew and while it is very iconic, there are a lot of sections of the track that you have to nail in order to put together a good lap. So I would say we are optimistic going into this weekend and hopeful for a first win for the Z06 GT3.R.”
AWA PRE-EVENT DRIVER QUOTES
MATT BELL, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’ll be another new experience for me at Laguna as I’ve never raced there before, same as Long Beach. The Long Beach weekend was very strong for the team, and the car was really strong, so we’re aiming to take that momentum into this weekend. We want our first GTD podium!”
OREY FIDANI, NO. 13 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I think Laguna Seca is a track that every driver wants to race at and looks forward to driving on. I’m excited to be returning here. It’s a track I’m particularly fond of, and myself and Matt have been putting in a lot of work to make sure we’re coming into this round well prepared and ready to hit the ground running. We had a good result last time in Long Beach, and we’ve been steadily improving at each event, so our goal is to continue that progress and challenge for another top finish with our Corvette.”
2024 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Points
GTD PRO Drivers Standings
- Daniel Serra/Davide Rigon/James Calado – 722
- Bryan Sellers/Madison Snow/Neil Verhagen – 624
- Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth/Kyle Kirkwood – 617
- Laurin Heinrich/Michael Christensen/Seb Priaulx – 605
- Franck Perera/Jordan Peppe/Mirko Bortolotti – 596
- Alexander Sims/Antonio Garcia/Daniel Juncadella – 520
- Nicky Catsburg/Tommy Milner/Earl Bamber – 473
GTD PRO Teams Standings
- No. 62 Risi Competizione – 722
- No. 1 Paul Miller Racing – 624
- No. 14 Vasser Sullivan – 617
- No. 77 AO Racing – 605
- No. 19 Iron Lynx – 596
- No. 3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 520
- No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports – 473
GTD PRO Manufacturers Standings
- Lexus – 637
- Porsche – 625
- Lamborghini – 596
- Aston Martin – 594
- Ford – 547
- Chevrolet – 542
GTD Drivers Standings
- Philip Ellis/Russell Ward – 987
- Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley – 802
- Parker Thompson – 792
- Albert Costa Balboa/Manny Franco – 765
- Adam Adelson/Elliott Skeer – 740
- Matt Bell/Orey Fidani – 613
GTD Teams Standings
- No. 57 Windward Racing – 987
- No. 96 Turner Motorsport – 802
- No. 34 Conquest Racing – 765
- No. 120 Wright Motorsports – 740
- No. 32 KorthoffPreston Motorsport – 728
- No. 13 AWA – 613
GTD Manufacturers Standings
- Mercedes-AMG – 1,077
- Lexus – 912
- Porsche – 886
- Lamborghini – 884
- Chevrolet – 776
CORVETTE RACING BY THE NUMBERS: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
- 3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its 25 previous years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (later this year).
- 4: Generations of Corvette Racing entries at Laguna Seca since 1999 – Corvette C5-R (2000-04), Corvette C6.R (2005-13), Corvette C7.R (2014-2019) and Corvette C8.R/Z06 GT3.R (2020-present).
- 5: Number of Corvettes competing this weekend across IMSA and WEC: Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports (two) and AWA (one) at Laguna Seca, and TF Sport (two) at Spa-Francorchamps
- 6: Laguna Seca victories for the current Corvette Racing lineup – Antonio Garcia (three), Tommy Milner (two) and Alexander Sims (one)
- 8: Number of Laguna Seca victories for Corvette Racing dating back to 2004
- 12: Victories at Laguna Seca for Chevrolet in IMSA competition
- 13: Drivers who have competed for Corvette Racing at Laguna Seca. Of those, eight went on to win at Monterey. Nicky Catsburg and Alexander Sims look to join the list this year
- 14: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001.
- 27: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Daytona, Detroit, Houston, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen
- 47: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999 – Bryan Sellers and Scott Smithson being the latest in GT World Challenge America
- 71: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year
- 127: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing – 115 in North America, nine at Le Mans and three in the FIA WEC
- 290: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999
- 13,746.81: Number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing in its 25 previous trips to Laguna Seca. That represents more than 792 trips around 17-Mile Drive
- 376,569.57: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries since 1999. To put that in perspective, Corvette Racing is more than halfway to the distance traveled by Apollo 13 – the longest manned spaceflight in history: 622,268 miles
Corvette Racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (wins in bold)
1999
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel – 2nd in GTS
2000
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Andy Pilgrim – 2nd in GTS (Fellows pole)
No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Justin Bell/Kelly Collins – 4th in GTS
2001
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS
No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS
2002
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 5th in GTS
No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS
2003
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GTS
No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins – 3rd in GTS
2004
No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 1st in GTS (O’Connell fastest race lap)
No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GTS (Beretta pole)
2005
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)
2006
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell – 3rd in GT1
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 2nd in GT1 (Beretta fastest race lap)
2007
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1
2008
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GT1
2009
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 2nd in GT2 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin – 10th in GT2
2010
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell – 6th in GT2
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT2
2011
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner – 7th in GT
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 5th in GT
2012
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 2nd in GT
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GT (Gavin fastest race lap)
2013
No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT
No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 9th in GT
2014
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM
2015
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 7th in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM
2016
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 7th in GTLM
2017
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 4th in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 8th in GTLM
2018
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTLM (Gavin pole)
2019
No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GTLM
No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 4th in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)
2020
No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)
No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 6th in GTLM (Milner fastest race lap)
2021
No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)
No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 1st in GTLM (Tandy fastest race lap)
2022
No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 4th in GTD PRO
2023
No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 4th in GTD PRO
