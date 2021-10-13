Weekend schedule for Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

The Round of 8 Cup Series Playoffs begins at Texas, followed by races at Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway where four more drivers will be eliminated. The four drivers left standing will compete for the series championship at the season finale at Phoenix on Nov. 7.

On Saturday, the Xfinity Series Round of 8 Playoffs will also begin at Texas culminating with the season finale at Phoenix Raceway where they will crown a champion.

The Camping World Truck Series is off and will return Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway, to determine the final four heading into the championship race at Phoenix.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, October 16

2:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race

Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

Pole: AJ Allmendinger

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN3

Sunday, October 17

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros

2 p.m.: Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race

Stages 105/210/334 Laps = 501 Miles

Pole: Kyle Larson

NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN

Cup Series Playoff Drivers Following the Charlotte Road Course

Rank Driver Points 1 Kyle Larson (P) 4,065 2 Denny Hamlin (P) 4,030 3 Martin Truex Jr. (P) 4,029 4 Ryan Blaney (P) 4,024 5 Kyle Busch (P) 4,023 6 Chase Elliott (P) 4,022 7 Joey Logano (P) 4,013 8 Brad Keselowski (P) 4,008

Xfinity Series Playoff Drivers Following the Charlotte Road Course

Rank Driver Points 1 AJ Allmendinger (P) 3,050 2 Austin Cindric (P) 3,044 3 Justin Allgaier (P) 3,021 4 Noah Gragson (P) 3,017 5 Daniel Hemric (P) 3,016 6 Justin Haley (P) 3,015 7 Harrison Burton (P) 3,008 8 Brandon Jones (P) 3,002

Texas Motor Speedway Data

Season Race #: 33 of 36 (10-17-21)

Track Size: 1.5-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet

Race Length: 334 laps / 501 miles

Stage 1 & 2 Length: 105 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 124 laps

Texas Motor Speedway Qualifying Data

Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (200.915 mph, 26.877 secs.) on November 3, 2017.

2020 Playoff Pole Winner: Metric Qualifying set the Starting Lineup, Kevin Harvick started from the pole.

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Texas Motor Speedway with 36 each.

Ryan Blaney (12 starts) leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in average starting position at Texas Motor Speedway with an 9.0.

Kurt Busch leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Texas Motor Speedway with three (Spring 2015, Playoffs 2017, Spring 2018).

Four different manufacturers have won a NASCAR Cup Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway; led by Chevrolet (15 poles), and followed by Ford (12), Toyota (five) and Dodge (four).

Texas Motor Speedway Race Data