Weekend schedule for Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.
The Round of 8 Cup Series Playoffs begins at Texas, followed by races at Kansas Speedway and Martinsville Speedway where four more drivers will be eliminated. The four drivers left standing will compete for the series championship at the season finale at Phoenix on Nov. 7.
On Saturday, the Xfinity Series Round of 8 Playoffs will also begin at Texas culminating with the season finale at Phoenix Raceway where they will crown a champion.
The Camping World Truck Series is off and will return Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway, to determine the final four heading into the championship race at Phoenix.
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, October 16
2:20 p.m.: Xfinity Series Driver Intros
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 race
Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
Pole: AJ Allmendinger
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN3
Sunday, October 17
1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros
2 p.m.: Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race
Stages 105/210/334 Laps = 501 Miles
Pole: Kyle Larson
NBC/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio/TSN
Cup Series Playoff Drivers Following the Charlotte Road Course
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Kyle Larson (P)
|4,065
|2
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|4,030
|3
|Martin Truex Jr. (P)
|4,029
|4
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|4,024
|5
|Kyle Busch (P)
|4,023
|6
|Chase Elliott (P)
|4,022
|7
|Joey Logano (P)
|4,013
|8
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|4,008
Xfinity Series Playoff Drivers Following the Charlotte Road Course
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|1
|AJ Allmendinger (P)
|3,050
|2
|Austin Cindric (P)
|3,044
|3
|Justin Allgaier (P)
|3,021
|4
|Noah Gragson (P)
|3,017
|5
|Daniel Hemric (P)
|3,016
|6
|Justin Haley (P)
|3,015
|7
|Harrison Burton (P)
|3,008
|8
|Brandon Jones (P)
|3,002
Texas Motor Speedway Data
Season Race #: 33 of 36 (10-17-21)
Track Size: 1.5-mile
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet
Race Length: 334 laps / 501 miles
Stage 1 & 2 Length: 105 laps (each)
Final Stage Length: 124 laps
Texas Motor Speedway Qualifying Data
Track qualifying record: Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (200.915 mph, 26.877 secs.) on November 3, 2017.
2020 Playoff Pole Winner: Metric Qualifying set the Starting Lineup, Kevin Harvick started from the pole.
- Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Texas Motor Speedway with 36 each.
- Ryan Blaney (12 starts) leads all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in average starting position at Texas Motor Speedway with an 9.0.
- Kurt Busch leads the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Texas Motor Speedway with three (Spring 2015, Playoffs 2017, Spring 2018).
- Four different manufacturers have won a NASCAR Cup Series pole at Texas Motor Speedway; led by Chevrolet (15 poles), and followed by Ford (12), Toyota (five) and Dodge (four).
Texas Motor Speedway Race Data
- Nine drivers have multiple wins at Texas Motor Speedway; three of them are active this weekend – Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick.
- The youngest Texas winner is Joey Logano (April 7, 2014 – 23 years, 10 months, 14 days).
- The third starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field at Texas Motor Speedway, producing more wins (eight) than any other starting position.
- Four different manufacturers have won a NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, led by Ford with 15 wins; followed by Chevrolet (14), Toyota (eight) and Dodge (three).