Ryan Newman – Kansas II Advance

Team: No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

Race Format: 400.5 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-80-107

Hollywood Casino 400 – Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Kansas Speedway

· Newman makes his 32nd Cup start at Kansas Speedway this weekend, a track he won at back in 2003. Overall he has seven top-10s, three of which were inside the top five, with a 19.7 average finish.

· Newman is coming off a 16th-place finish this spring after starting 14th. Last fall he ran 22nd.

· One of his eight wins in 2003, Newman held off Bill Elliott and Jeremy Mayfield at Kansas and led the final 28 laps en route to the victory.

· Prior to that, he finished runner-up in each of his first two races at the track (2001, 2002). He also finished top-10 in 2010 (ninth), 2014 (sixth), 2015 (10th) and 2016 (seventh).

· He also made one Truck start at Kansas with a second-place run in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Kansas Speedway

· Luke Lambert will be on the box for his 18th Cup race at Kansas this weekend. He has an average finish of 19.2 with three top-10s, including an eighth-place finish with Chris Buescher earlier this spring.

· Lambert led Daniel Hemric to the pole position in the 2019 fall race, and overall has a 14.9 average starting position.

· In a stretch from 2014-16 (five races), Lambert and Newman finished no worse than 12th together.

· Lambert also called one Xfinity race with Elliott Sadler in 2012, finishing fourth after starting seventh.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Kansas:

“More than anything else, we’re ready to turn our luck around this weekend coming off two early ends the last couple weeks. Kansas is a fast race track and one that I was fortunate to be successful at in my first few trips early on in my career. We’re hopeful for a solid run Sunday with Violet Defense back on board the No. 6.”

Last Time Out

Newman was caught up in the largest crash in Texas Motor Speedway last week on lap 31, which ended his day early for the second week in a row.

On the Car

Violet Defense, who made its NASCAR debut with Chris Buescher on the No. 17 machine a few weeks ago in Las Vegas, returns this weekend as the primary on the No. 6 team. They will continue to serve as a partner through the 2023 season as part of the multi-year partnership.

In partnership with the NASCAR Foundation and the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (MTJF), Newman and the No. 6 team will participate in the second annual Honor a Cancer Hero Campaign this weekend at Kansas.

Jack Sherman, a native of Christiansburg, Virginia, will be honored on Newman’s car on the name rail. Sherman, nominated by his parents Alan and Shannon, lost his four-year battle with cancer at age 17 in 2006. He loved NASCAR and attended races when possible, and Ryan was one of the few drivers left who Jack had seen race in person.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).