Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Kansas II

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway this weekend for its second trip in the 2021 season. Jack Roush has nine wins all-time at the track including four in the NCS. Chris Buescher is coming off an eighth-place run there this spring.

Hollywood Casino 400

Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Texas Recap, Kansas Preview

· Newman was caught up in a 15-car pileup just 30 laps into Sunday’s race from Texas, ending his day early in the Violet Defense Ford.

· Buescher had turned his afternoon into what was going to be a solid top-10 (if not more) run, before crashing inside 10 laps to go to ultimately finish 21st.

· Violet Defense is back on Newman’s machine this weekend at Kansas for its final primary race of 2021, while Fastenal returns to Buescher’s Ford.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 173 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 76 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.8.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NGROTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 104 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 35 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.5 and has led 956 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS