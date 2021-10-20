Top 10 Online Pokie Sites: Best Online Casinos in New Zealand

The current online casino industry regarding New Zealand online casino sites is bustling, with new sites being introduced every day. In this article, we would like to introduce you to 10 of the best online sites for players interested in playing pokies from the convenience of their own homes.

The sites featured in this article are all licensed and regulated by the New Zealand government. As such, players will be able to enjoy their favorite games without having any reason for concern.

List of the best online casino sites in New Zealand

New Zealand’s online casino games market is very competitive, with players having the opportunity to participate in some of New Zealand and Australia’s most popular games. The best online casinos sites that we would like to highlight on this page include:

Captain Spins

Captain Spins has been in the industry for over five years and is a reputable site. It has an extensive game library with over 400 pokies available, plus live dealer game experiences. The site believes in giving back to its players, so they offer them generous bonus offers. They also have a loyalty program, the Captain’s Club, where players get points for their play and redeem them for free chips.

This site offers players the chance to play online casino games from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Amaya, Quickfire, and GamesOS. The games include various themes from sports, video slots, and traditional fruit machines.

Skol Casino

Skol casino is a New Zealand based site that has been around for a while. It has a noticeable presence on the web and is a good choice if you are looking to play pokies online. The site offers a lot of games from a wide variety of software providers. They have a standard welcome bonus of 100% up to $500.

Skol casino has a good range of slots from the Microgaming and Amaya software providers. They have a great selection of video slots and classic slots. They also have a good collection of table games from the Playtech suite.

Betkwiff

Bet Kwiff, an online casino that is operated by the Australian company Kwiksave Group. The online casino is one of the most popular in New Zealand. It has a wide range of games from leading software providers such as Microgaming, Amaya, NetEnt, and Playtech. This site is also one of the few that offer sports betting.

This site is a trusted one and has a long history. They have a generous sign-up bonus of NZD$100 and a loyalty program, which offers a lot of rewards. If a player is a part of the loyalty program, he is eligible for a range of rewards, including cashback, free spins, free bets, and free line bets.

Tiger Riches

Tiger Riches is another excellent option for players in New Zealand. It has a wide array of games from leading software providers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Quickfire, BetSoft, Ezugi, 1×2 Gaming, Yggdrasil Gaming, Amaya Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Playson.

The site has a loyalty program called the Tiger Rewards. It has a wide variety of rewards and gifts to choose from. It also has a very generous welcome bonus for all new players.

Vegas Lounge

Vegas Lounge is a leading online casino site in New Zealand. It has been in operation for over nine years and has a reputation as a safe and reliable gaming site. They have a wide selection of games from providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Amaya, and Quickfire.

The site offers a wide range of games from various themes, from traditional fruit machines to video slot games. It has a very generous welcome bonus for new players.

Sky City Online Casino

The Sky City Casino offers a comprehensive online gambling experience with over 500 games, including live dealer games of roulette and blackjack. This site is operated by the same company that operates New Zealand’s largest gaming venue, located in Auckland. The team behind this website has been active for over two decades, so you can be sure of a safe and secure online experience.

The casino’s software is provided by Playtech, one of the most established providers in the industry with over 25 years’ worth of history behind it. They offer an extensive library filled with games from leading designers such as IGT, WMS, and NetEnt. The site is available to those from New Zealand and players from Australia, South Africa, Fiji Islands, and Samoa.

iBet

iBet is a New Zealand online casinos founded in 2006. It offers an extensive game library with over 400 games on offer, including the latest releases from top software developers such as NetEnt and Microgaming. At present, they have around 40 pokies available to play for free or real money. Their software is available for both desktop and mobile platforms. This website offers a wide variety of games from top developers, including NetEnt, Microgaming, Amaya Gaming Ltd., IGT Interactive Inc., Playtech plc, etc.

This site also has many exciting promotions to entice their players, such as the generous first deposit bonus. iBet is licensed in New Zealand and operates under the jurisdiction of IGA (International Gaming Authority).

LeoVegas

LeoVegas is a leading online casino in New Zealand. It offers pokies that are powered by the best software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Amaya. They also offer table games such as roulette and blackjack with live dealers through their Live Casino feature, making it an excellent casino for New Zealanders.

Players can log on and start playing in no time via their Android or iOS devices through the LeoVegas app, which is readily available on both device stores (Google Play Store & App Store). Their games are powered by some of the best game providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Amaya.

Jonny Jackpot

Jonny Jackpot is one of the newest online casinos in New Zealand. It has an excellent reputation for having a fantastic selection of pokies, games like video poker, and casino apps available on mobile devices and desktop computers. Their game library includes over 500 titles powered by leading software providers like NetEnt, Amaya, and Quickfire.

Jonny Jackpot also has one of the most generous welcome bonuses in New Zealand online casinos. It offers players a 100% match bonus up to $1000 on their first deposit plus an extra 100 extras spins for free just days after making that initial deposit. The site is available both through desktop and mobile platforms.

Royal Vegas

Royal Vegas is an online gambling brand of the Fortune Lounge Group and has been in operation since 2002. It offers over 150 games from leading software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, NextGen Gaming, and Playtech. The site also provides its players with an active casino community where they can meet up, chat with other players and share tips on playing the pokies.

Royal Vegas offers online casino players a wide range of games from both land-based slots and online video slot machines, so you never run out of choices when it comes to playing your favorite casino game. Some popular titles include video poker, Katana, Playboy Poker, and the ever-popular Big Bang.