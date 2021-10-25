NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Kansas

Note: The quotes in this article are fictional.

1. Kyle Larson: Larson won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, winning his third consecutive race.

“I’m looking forward to a nice, leisurely drive at Martinsville,” Larson said. “On my bicycle, on Saturday.”

2. Denny Hamlin: Hamlin finished fifth at Kansas and heads to Martinsville in third place in the playoff standings.

“Martinsville is my home track,” Hamlin said, “so I’m going there with the goal to both bring it home and send home four drivers.”

3. Chase Elliott: Elliott tried to chase down Kyle Larson late at Kansas, but couldn’t get close after hitting the wall. Elliott finished second and is second in the playoff standings.

“We’ve all been chasing Kyle this year,” Elliott said. “And we’re all hitting walls, both literally and figuratively. If Kyle wins at Martinsville and then doesn’t win at Phoenix, I bet he’ll be extremely mad, or, in other words, ‘huge upset.'”

4. Ryan Blaney: Blaney was wrecked when Austin Dillon made contact with 44 laps remaining at Kansas. Blaney finished 37th and is fifth in the point standings.

“I’m not sure what Dillon was thinking,” Blaney said. “I’m not even sure if he was thinking. Is there any point in getting revenge on a non-playoff driver? I mean, what does Dillon have to lose, except pretty much every race he enters?”



5. Joey Logano: Logano finished ninth at Kansas and likely needs a win at Martinsville to advance to the championship round.

“I like my chances to win at Martinsville,” Logano said. “I like my chances even more if I can get a signed affidavit verifying that Matt Kenseth won’t be there.”

6. Kyle Busch: Busch hit the wall twice at Kansas and limped to a 28th-place finish. He is fourth in the playoff standings.

“I did a lot of yelling over my team radio,” Busch said. “I know it’s not cool, but I’m trying to work on my attitude. In short, I need to temper my tantrums.”

7. Kevin Harvick: Harvick finished third in the Hollywood Casino 400.

“Nothing would have made me happier,” Harvick said, “than to tap Chase Elliott’s bumper three times, knock him out of the race, and say ‘You’re not in Kansas anymore.’

8. Martin Truex Jr.: Truex finished seventh in the Hollywood Casino 400.

“We’re going to need a big day at Martinsville,” Truex said. “With massive amounts of pressure on me, it’s up to me to drive my best and produce. So, I’m gonna have to come through not only in the clutch but also in the brake and gas pedals.”

9. William Byron: Byron finished sixth at Kansas.

“I’m not in the playoffs,” Byron said, “but I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety playoff drivers are going to feel at Martinsville. Their stomachs are going to be in knots. If fans want to experience that same feeling, they can eat a Martinsville hot dog.”

10. Brad Keselowski: Keselowski struggled at Kansas, finishing a lap down in 17th. He is seventh in the playoff standings.

“Martinsville is going to be a madhouse,” Keselowski said. “I predict wrecks, fights, and feuding. It’s going to be hell on the drivers, but the fans should absolutely love it. I think the state of Virginia should change its motto to ‘Virginia is for lovers of chaos.'”