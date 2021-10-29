Toyota Announces Details of All-New bZ4X BEV

Contribution to SDGs based on the concept of “home planet”

Toyota’s approach to carbon neutrality is “practical and sustainable,” aiming to reduce CO2 with products that are easy to use and highly appealing.

The TOYOTA bZ series adopts a BEV-dedicated platform that aims for a value greater than zero (beyond Zero). The bZ4X has the excitement of an SUV-style BEV, driving appeal, and is the first model of the Toyota’s bZ series, which emphasizes safety and peace of mind. It will be launched worldwide in the middle of 2022.

Toyota is promoting the deployment of BEVs in its full lineup, starting with the bZ4X.

Toyota City, Japan, Oct 29, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota has announced the details of bZ4X, its all-new model BEV(1).

Toyota’s Approach to Carbon Neutrality is “Practical and Sustainable”

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) is striving to resolve various issues to realize a sustainable society, with the aim of passing down this beautiful Earth, our home planet, to future generations. We leverage strengths fostered through manufacturing, producing technological innovation in application to CASE to expand the potential of cars, striving to provide services that provide freedom of mobility to all, in an effort to contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

In particular, reduction of CO2 emissions is an urgent challenge on a global scale, and Toyota is tackling initiatives towards achieving carbon neutrality (CN) by 2050. It is significant that the popularization of eco-friendly vehicles will contribute to reductions in CO2.

For this reason, Toyota believes in the idea of “introducing sustainable vehicles practically” and is developing a full line-up of electrified vehicles–comprising HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs–in preparation to offer its customers a wide range of choices. Toyota aims to reduce CO2 with products that are easy to use and highly appealing.

The new BEV series, Toyota bZ, is also based on this policy. We aim to gain acceptance from many customers in regions with great demand for BEVs and plentiful supply of electricity from renewable energy, such as China, the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and plan to introduce seven Toyota bZ models by 2025.

(1) Battery Electric Vehicle

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/36254760.html.