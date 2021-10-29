CARSTAR Owner’s Daughter, Hannah Greenemeier, Races Way to 2021 SKUSA Pro Tour Championship

Hannah Greenemeier, Daughter of Gunnar and Lynette Greenemeier, Owners of CARSTAR Highland – Denver North and CARSTAR Highland – Denver South, Wins the 2021 SKUSA SpringNationals Pro Tour Event and the SKUSA Pro Tour Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (October 28, 2021) –– Hannah Greenemeier, 19-year-old daughter of Gunnar and Lynette Greenemeier, owners of CARSTAR Highland – Denver North and CARSTAR Highland – Denver South, won the SKUSA ProTour X30 Pro Championship. She was also named the EKN Driver of the Month for May 2021.

Greenemeier has been racing karts since she was five years old. She recently brought home the series title for the 2021 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour at New Castle Motorsports Park in New Castle, IN, only the second woman to earn the championship. She was the first female driver in SKUSA history to win the X-30 ProTour Championship class, as well as the first female in SKUSA history to win an X30 ProTour race, which took place in Salt Lake City at Round Four of the ProTour Series in May.

“It’s been an amazing year of racing and so exciting to bring home the championship,” said Greenemeier. “We’ve been working hard all season on improving the speed and handling of the kart, and I’ve been spending a lot of time learning these tracks, working on my conditioning and preparing for these races. Now, I’m ready to go to Vegas for the season finale.”

Greenemeier races a Kosmic kart which carries the CARSTAR brand. She and her family campaign the team out of Rolison Performance Group in Portland, OR. Her father event fills in as a mechanic for some local races. She has worked her way up the ranks through a variety of karting series, and is now exploring new opportunities with full-bodied cars and other racing series while she continues in this karting series.

Superkarts! USA is the outright leader in the shifterkart category and a dedicated supporter of TaG sprint competition, presenting both regional and national events that all lead up to the program’s crown jewel, the annual SuperNationals. As a privately-owned karting organization that is steadily expanding its reach.

