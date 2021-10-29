Opening Day of 2021 HSR Classic Daytona Produces Six Feature Race Winners Thursday at Daytona International Speedway

Todd Treffert Doubles Up on HSR Feature Race Wins with Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Classic RS Cup Victories in Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop

David Roberts Secures HSR Sasco Sports American Division Victory in CRP Racing 1971 No. 12 Corvette: Ernie Wilding Wins Sasco Sports International Class in FAS Autosports 1995 No. 82 BMW M3

Phil Gilsdorf Goes Flag-to-Flag for HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT Win in Ultra Performance 2005 No. 902 Porsche 996 GT3

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (October 28, 2021) – The opening day of the 2021 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA and the HSR Daytona Historics moved off to a competitive start Thursday at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) where a packed four-day schedule of races produced its first six race winners.

In addition to practice and qualifying for both the Classic 24 Hour HSR race and the Daytona Historics, Thursday featured the HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge, HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup sprint races and the opening round of the HSR Street Stock Road Racing Reunion.

Thursday’s big winner was Todd Treffert who swept both HSR feature races he started in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 14 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop.

Treffert began with an overall and Porsche class victory in the day’s opening HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race and backed it up later on Thursday with a flag-to-flag win the HSR Classic RS Cup race.

Yves Scemama finished the Sasco Sports race second both overall and in the Porsche class in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC.

Ernie Wilding secured the Sasco Sports International-class victory and broke up an all-Porsche overall podium with a solid third-place finish in his FAS Autosports 1995 No. 82 BMW M3. His son and teammate John Wilding later drove the same BMW to the Street Stock Road Racing class win in the day’s final race.

Russell Gee completed the Sasco Sports Porsche podium in third and took the checkered flag fourth overall in the 1973 No. 00 Porsche 911 RSR prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

The overall Sasco Sports top five was completed by American class winner David Roberts in his CRP Racing 1971 No. 12 Corvette.

Wilding shared the International podium with class runner-up Bob Summerour in the Heritage Motorsports 1972 No. 201 BMW CSL. Summerour crossed the finish line 10th overall, one spot ahead of third place International division finisher Greg Dietz in his 1979 No. 38 Datsun 280ZX.

Treffert was joined on the RS Cup podium by runner-up Angus Rogers in his KMW Motorsports 1973 No. 15 Porsche 911 RSR and third-place finisher Fred Schulte in the 1973 No. 131 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

The HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race was run in mixed wet-and-dry conditions. The victory went to Phil Gilsdorf who led every lap in his 2005 No. 902 Porsche 996 GT3 Cup prepared by Ultra Performance.

Paul Mortimer turned the fastest lap in the Stoner Car Care race but settled for a second-place finish in his Orbit Racing 2016 No. 84 Porsche 991 GT3 Cup. Charlie Craig crossed the line in third in Global GT in his Bodymotion Racing 2016 No. 76 Porsche Cayman GT4.

Thursday’s other podium players included James Reeve Jr., who was second in the Sasco Sports American division in his always quick 1966 No. 5 Yenko Stinger Corvair, and a pair of quick Porsche 944 entries in the Street Stock reunion sprint.

Ray Shaffer finished second in Street Stock in the Team Lauber 1985 No. 80 Porsche 944 Turbo with third going to Terry Miller in his 1986 Rothmans Porsche Turbo Cup 944 from TGP Racing.

Friday’s on-track highlight at the HSR Classic Daytona and Daytona Historics is the B.R.M. Chronographes Endurance Challenge Historic/Prototype/GT Modern Enduro (GTM) one-hour race at 10:40. p.m. EDT. The day’s schedule also includes final HSR Classic Daytona qualifying and the opening rounds of the Daytona Historics HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series doubleheader.

Information on the 2021 HSR Classic Daytona and the accompanying HSR Daytona Historics, including the event schedule and much more, can be found by clicking here.

Spectator tickets for the HSR Classic Daytona can be purchased at DIS Gate 40, off of Williamson Boulevard. A variety of single day, two-day and three and four-day weekend passes are available for purchase as well as RV and tent camping options and parking passes. Learn more at www.HSRTickets.com.

The 2021 HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA entry list can be found by clicking here.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.