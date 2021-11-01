DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Phoenix

Friday, November 5
Track: Phoenix Raceway, 1-mile oval
Race: 22 of 22
Event: Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps, 150 miles)
Schedule
Practice: 11:05 a.m. ET
Qualifying: 5:05 p.m. ET (FS1)
Race: 8:00 p.m. ET (FS1)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
- Deegan is making her final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of her rookie season at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
- Deegan will pilot the No. 1 F-150 with Toter livery for the season’s final event.
- The young driver has one ARCA Series start at Phoenix. In March of last year, the California native started ninth and finished seventh in the 150-lap event.
- In the 2019 K&N Pro Series West race at the one-mile track, Deegan started 17th and finished fourth.
- For the second consecutive weekend, Deegan will carry the Ford Performance in-car camera.
- Last weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Deegan went three laps down after an unscheduled pit stop for a flat tire just 29 laps into the event. She battled her way back to the lead lap and finished 19th in her first Martinsville start.
- Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has called 14 truck races in his career at Phoenix. He’s amassed one win with Todd Bodine in November 2005, and earned seven top-five and 10 top-10 results at the Arizona track.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
- Gray makes his final start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season and 48th of his career Friday evening. Friday also marks the completion of Gray’s second full NCWTS season.
- The 22-year-old driver is coming off of his best finish this season, third, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It matches his career-best finish which he achieved three times last season (Michigan, Bristol, Las Vegas).
- The Ford Performance driver has one ARCA Series start at Phoenix. In March of 2020, Gray started the 150-lap event from eighth and ended it in the fourth position.
- Marcus Richmond has called 14 career races at Phoenix in the NCWTS. He has one win with Timothy Peters to go with four top-fives and seven top-10s.
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
- Taylor Gray makes his fifth and final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start of 2021 on Friday night. He will also stick around to compete in the Arizona Lottery 100 with the ARCA Menards Series West on Saturday afternoon to conclude the season.
- The 16-year-old driver earned his first career NCWTS top-10 last Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway after starting 39th and methodically working his way forward throughout the 200-lap event.
- Gray has two career ARCA starts at Phoenix with a best finish of third coming last season in this event.
- Chad Johnston has called 17 career NASCAR Cup Series races at the one-mile race track in Avondale with five top-five and eight top-10 finishes.