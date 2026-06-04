LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: MICHIGAN RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: FireKeepers Casino 400

DATE: June 7, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 15 of 36

TRACK: Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn | 2-Mile Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT MICHIGAN: John Hunter Nemechek has four NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan, with a best finish of 23rd in August 2020. In his five starts in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Nemechek has earned three top-10 finishes, including a race win in August 2023 and a third-place finish in August 2024. In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, he has five starts and earned a pole award and a third place finish in August 2018.

RACE WINNER AT MICHIGAN: In August 2023, Nemechek took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race after starting 10th. He led 65 out of 125 laps and won with a 1.495 second margin of victory over Josh Berry. Nemechek was running a fulltime season in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2023, and Michigan marked his fifth of seven wins that season.

T-MACK AT MICHIGAN: Sunday’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s seventh NASCAR Cup Series race at the 2-mile oval at Michigan. His first outing came in May 2018 with Kasey Kahne. Mack returned to Michigan with Daniel Suárez in the 2021 season. The duo competed in three races together through the end of 2023 and earned a highest finish of sixth in August 2023. In 2024, Mack returned with A.J. Allmendinger. In June 2025, Mack called his first race at Michigan with Nemechek. In the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Mack has one start with Michael Annett in August 2019, where the pair earned a third-place finish after starting seventh.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“Michigan is one that we’ve had circled. We unfortunately got caught up in it and ended our day early last year, but we brought a lot of speed. I feel like this week is our chance to turn our luck around and show the speed we’re capable of at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, and I’m confident in our hard work heading into the weekend.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“Michigan was probably our best race last year. I know we didn’t get to show it, but the car was very good. We had a lot of speed, and we got caught up in an early wreck and we didn’t really get to race that one out. I’m really looking forward to Michigan, that one has been on our radar since last year after that wreck.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

HOMETOWN HERO: Jones is returning to his home track of Michigan for Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400. The Michigan native grew up just 73 miles north of the track in the small town of Byron, where he started his racing career at a young age before transitioning to stock cars at age 13. He quickly moved up the ranks in NASCAR but never forgot his Michigan roots along the way. He is one of only three Michigan natives racing in the Cup Series fulltime along with Brad Keselowski and Carson Hocevar.

JONES MICHIGAN STATS: Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 will mark Jones’ 14th NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan. In his prior 13 starts, Jones earned a best finish of third in August 2017 after starting eighth. He owns another two top-10 finishes with his finishes of eighth in August 2022 and 10th in August 2023. He has an additional two starts outside of the Cup Series at Michigan – one in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and one in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. He earned a finish of fourth in his one and only O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start in June 2016 after starting second and leading 18 laps. In the Craftsman Truck Series, Jones finished third in August 2015 after starting seventh and leading 16 laps.

CLAYS FOR CAUSES: On Friday, June 5, Jones will host his fourth annual “Clays for Causes” fundraiser in Dryden, Michigan at the Huntsman Hunt Club starting at 8 a.m. local time. As a proud Michigan native with a deep appreciation for the outdoors, Jones uses this event to reflect both his roots and his passion for giving back. Clays for Causes raises funds to support the foundation and their efforts to change lives by igniting children’s passion for reading, encouraging early cancer detection and care, and promoting animal welfare. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ErikJonesFoundation.org.

ALEXANDER AT MICHIGAN: Crew chief Justin Alexander has a total of 12 races on top of the box at Michigan in the NASCAR Cup Series. He earned a best finish of fourth with Austin Dillon in August 2018 after the duo started fifth. In total, he’s earned one top-five and four top-10s in the Cup Series at Michigan.

ERIK JONES QUOTE

“I always look forward to Michigan. It’s my home race. It’s a lot of fun to get up there and be with family and friends. My family and I got earlier in the week to go spend more time with them and get to see them before the busy weekend. The race itself – I just really enjoy the track. It has come into its own here as the track has aged and widened out. Racing there with this NextGen car has been fun too. I’m looking forward to going back this weekend after a solid run last year. Michigan is high on my bucket list of tracks to win at one day. I just look forward for the chance to be out there every year.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE

“Michigan is a challenging track from a setup perspective. It’s one of the fastest tracks we go to all year, which means we are trying to balance speed and grip in the race car. This being a home track for Erik is important for us to perform well and make the most of a race that means a lot to him. Our growth this year on the No. 43 team has been steadily getting better each week. The past month or so we’ve started putting it all together and show the potential we have. We still have a lot to work on, but the direction of our program has been encouraging. Our goals are to continue to build each week and put ourselves in contention to win. We’re hoping to do just that this weekend in Michigan and bring one home for Erik.“

CLUB MINUTES:

JJ AT MICHIGAN: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson owns 38 starts in NASCAR’s elite series at the 2-mile oval in Brooklyn, Michigan. He has one win at Michigan from June 2014, where he started seventh and led 39 laps en route to a 1.214-second margin of victory over runner-up Kevin Harvick. Overall, Johnson has scored five top-fives, 12 top-10s and led 700 laps at Michigan in his career.

KENSETH – BIG WINNER AT MICHIGAN: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth has also found success at the 2-mile oval of Michigan. With 40 Cup Series starts at the track, Kenseth owns three victories from June 2002, August 2006, and August 2015. He’s earned a total of 14 top-fives, 10 top-10s, and led 443 laps at Michigan in his career.

THE KING WINS AT MICHIGAN: Richard Petty has a total of 47 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan in his career. The LEGACY MC ambassador earned a total of four victories, 19 top-fives, and 25 top-10s during his legendary career. His victories at the track came in June 1974, August 1975, August 1979, and August 1981.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

Taking NASCAR halfway around the world doesn’t happen overnight. This mini documentary follows Legacy Motor Club as the team brings a NASCAR Cup car to Japan for a historic demonstration at Fuji Speedway.

This video was nominated for the Hashtag Sports Awards for the Best Original Film or Series: Long Form category.

CLUB APPEARANCES:

John Hunter Nemechek will be at the NASCAR Fan Experience Stage on Saturday, June 6 to play Family Feud with fans at 11:15 a.m. local time. On Sunday, June 7 he will visit the trackside merchandise trailer for an autograph session at 12 p.m. local time.

Erik Jones will make a pit stop at the trackside merchandise hauler in the fan zone on Saturday, June 6 at 2:45 p.m. local time to sign autographs for the fans.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. EDT on Amazon Prime, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.