Carson Hocevar – Lucas Oil 150 Race Advance

Carson Hocevar – Lucas Oil 150

Phoenix Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Premier Security Solutions / GM Parts Now / Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Phoenix: “Thanks to everyone at Niece Motorsports and Al Niece for all of their support this year,” said Hocevar. “Last week obviously didn’t go like we hoped, but we’re ready to close out the season on a high note. We accomplished so much as a team this year, and I feel like we really proved we belong. I’m excited for Friday night’s race, and even more excited for next season with this team.”

Hocevar at Phoenix: Friday night’s race will mark Hocevar’s third start at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Premier Security Solutions, GM Parts Now and Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports this week at Phoenix Raceway.

Premier Security Solutions started in 2013, with a police officer helping at his child’s local high school. After consulting with local superintendents and teachers, Premier Security Solutions became the go-to protection service for school security.

The goal of Premier Security Solutions is to deflect and deter unlawful activity, create a safe campus, and provide a secure environment. As a company fully committed to community protection, Premier Security Solutions believes that the prevention of criminal actions is its primary duty. The company prides itself on its efficient service and the ability to deliver a safe environment.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter