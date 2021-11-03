Weekend schedule for Phoenix season finale

This weekend NASCAR travels to Phoenix Raceway where all three series will crown their 2021 champion.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott will face off against Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. for the NASCAR Cup Series title Sunday afternoon.

Elliott is the defending race winner and current champion. Truex won the championship in 2017 while Hamlin and Larson will be vying for their first title.

Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric and AJ Allmendinger will race for the 2021 Xfinity Series championship Saturday night. The Truck Series Championship 4 of Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and John H. Nemechek will compete Friday night for the Camping World Truck Series title.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Nov. 5

11:08 a.m: Truck Series practice – No TV

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice – NBCSN

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying – FS1

6:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice – TrackPass

8 p.m. ET: Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 race

Distance: 150 miles (150 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 150

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, Nov. 6

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

8:30 p.m. ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

Distance: 200 miles (200 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 90, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Nov. 7

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race

Distance: 312 miles (312 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 75, Stage 2 ends on Lap 190, Final Stage ends on Lap 312

NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The ARCA Menards Series West will also compete this weekend on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Arizona Lottery 100. Practice will be at noon with no TV while the race is set for 3 p.m. with coverage on TrackPass and MRN.

Phoenix Raceway:

Season Race #: 36 of 36 (11-07-21)

Track Size: 1-mile

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 9 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 11 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 3 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 9 degrees

Race Length: 312 laps / 500 Kilometers

Stage 1 Length: 75 laps

Stage 2 Length: 115 laps

Final Stage Length: 122 laps

Phoenix Raceway Qualifying Data:

Track Qualifying Record: Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (143.158 mph, 25.147 secs.) on November 13, 2015.

2020 Championship Race Pole Winner: Metric Qualifying, Chase Elliott started from the pole position.

Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman lead the NASCAR Cup Series in starts at Phoenix Raceway with 37 starts each.

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Phoenix Raceway with a 4.727 in 11 starts.

The youngest series Phoenix pole winner: Kyle Busch (April 22, 2006 – 20 years, 11 months, 20 days).

Five different manufacturers have won a pole in the NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway, led by Chevrolet with 18 and followed by Ford (15), Toyota (7), Dodge (4) and Pontiac (4).

Phoenix Raceway Race Data:

Track Race Record: Tony Stewart, Joe Gibbs Racing Pontiac (118.132 mph, 02:38:28) on November 7, 1999.

2020 Championship Race Winner: Chase Elliott, Chevrolet (112.096 mph, 02:47:00) on 11-08-20.

Kevin Harvick leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Phoenix Raceway with nine victories (2006 sweep, 2012 Playoff race, 2013 Playoff race, 2014 sweep, 2015 Spring race, 2016 Spring race, 2018 Spring race).

Six of the 50 NASCAR Cup Series races (12%) at Phoenix Raceway have been won from the pole or first starting position.

Eight of the 50 (18%) NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway have been won from the front row.

The third starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field producing more winners (seven) than any other starting position.

Ryan Newman won the 2017 Phoenix Raceway race from the 22nd starting position, the furthest back an active NASCAR Cup Series race winner has started.

The youngest NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix winner: Kyle Busch (November 13, 2005 – 20 years, 6 months, 11 days).

Brad Keselowski leads the series among active drivers with the most NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway without visiting Victory Lane with 24 starts.

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Phoenix Raceway with 11 victories among seven drivers.

In total four different manufacturers have won at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series, led by Chevrolet with 24 victories and followed by Ford (17), Toyota (7) and Pontiac (2).

From OddsChecker: Kyle Larson favored to win 2021 Season Finale 500

Larson is given +190 odds to win the race making him a strong favorite. However, Chase Elliott, +350, Denny Hamlin, +400, and Martin Truex Jr., +450, are all given good odds to win the race as well. Nobody else has better than +1400 odds to win the race.

2021 SEASON FINALE 500 WINNER ODDS