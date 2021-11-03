Young’s Motorsports Phoenix Raceway November Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | Lucas Oil 150

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): F.N.B. Corporation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Steven Dawson

2021 Driver Points Position: 26th

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 22

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

The Lowdown: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway for his 17th career start.

In addition to his 15 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas (twice), Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Gateway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and most recently at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Wright’s Truck Series debut at the famed Arizona speedway.

Welcome Aboard: For the sixth time in 2021, F.N.B. Corporation will serve as the primary partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB’s market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina.

The Company has total assets of more than $38 billion and nearly 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864.

Kris Wright Truck Series Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Wright’s inaugural Truck Series debut at the 1.0-mile racetrack.

Wright, however, did compete in last year’s ARCA Menards Series West season finale at Phoenix. After starting 12th in an entry fielded by Chad Bryant Racing, Wright recovered from a Lap 1 incident to record an 18th place finish.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville, Wright made his 16th career NCWTS start.

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Wright battled handling issues early in the race with his No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. Great adjustments by crew chief Steven Dawson propelled Wright through the field and onto a lead-lap 13th place finish.

The effort was a career-best for Wright on a short track in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and marked his second top-15 finish of the season after finishing a season-high 12th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 200 at Martinsville.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

This season, in addition to the Truck Series, Wright has spent time competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing on the road courses and a string of races in ARCA for Rette Jones Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With one race remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Wright, former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 21 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, six top-15s and 13 top-25 efforts collectively.

Young’s Motorsports stands 10 points behind 20th in the Truck Series owner standings currently secured by David Gilliland Racing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Steven Dawson.

A long-time Young’s Motorsports employee, Dawson will serve as crew chief for just his third NCWTS race. In 2017, he guided Austin Hill to a respectable 17th place finish at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway after starting 27th.

Last weekend, he recorded a career-best finish as crew chief with a competitive 13th place finish in the 204-lap race.

Dawson, 33, is a native of Concord, N.C.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Phoenix: “I am pumped to get to Phoenix this weekend with the Young’s Motorsports team and our No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado. I am really proud of our team for making huge strides last weekend at Martinsville and I believe we can continue to showcase that pace on Friday night.

“Although I don’t have any laps in a truck at Phoenix, I’m hoping that the laps in the ARCA car last November will be helpful on top of the practice and qualifying I’ll have in the truck before the race.

“It’s been an influential season for me in the Truck Series and I’m indebted to everyone at Young’s Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to race.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco. | Sim Seats

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 20th

2021 Owner Points Position: 27th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 19

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway looking for his third top-10 finish of the 2021 season.

Welcome Aboard: For the 22nd and final Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports and Fogleman welcome Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for the Lucas Oil 150.

Proud Partner: Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulators has also stepped up to support Fogleman for the 150-lap race Friday night and be displayed on the television panel of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

Sim Seats joined Young’s Motorsports as a team partner in June 2021.

First Win In The Books: Last month, Fogleman and crew chief Ryan London delivered Young’s Motorsports their second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in a dramatic last-lap pass coming to the checkered flag.

Not only did Fogleman have to battle the No. 4 of John Hunter Nemechek, but also edged the No. 56 of Tyler Hill at the start-finish line, winning the Chevrolet Silverado 250 by a mere 0.052 thousands of a second.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Fogleman’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.0-mile speedway.

Last November, he started 28th and used the 156-lap race to move forward and collect a 19th place finish, one of his 11 top-20 finishes in his rookie NCWTS season for Young’s Motorsports.

Tate Fogleman Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 1.0 to 2.0-mile(s) in length, Fogleman has made 27 starts carrying an average finishing position of 23.8.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville, Fogleman made his 47th career NCWTS start.

Starting 12th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Fogleman’s No. 12 Young’s Building Systems | Randco. | Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado maintained a competitive top-20 pace throughout the majority of the race.

During Stage 3, Fogleman rebounded from being collected in a Lap 185 pileup in Turn 4 to finish 18th and not only earn his best result at the 0.526-mile paperclip but delivered his eighth top-20 finish of 2021.

To The Point(s): Entering Phoenix, Fogleman sits 20th in the championship standings with 280 points earned.

129 points separate Fogleman from 15th in the championship standings currently held by Tyler Ankrum with one race remaining.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 12 team maintained 27th in the NCWTS owner standings following the penultimate Truck Series race of the season.

Did You Know?: 21-year-old Fogleman is the son of Jay Fogleman a former competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a 10-time winner in what is now known as the CARS Tour Series.

He is also a business major at High Point University and has a strong passion for fishing.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Fogleman as crew chief of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is crew chief Ryan London.

He will crew chief his 46th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 45 races, he has one win, two top-five and four top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his second race as crew chief at Phoenix.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Tate Fogleman, please like him on Facebook (Tate Fogelman Racing) and follow him on Instagram (tatefogleman) and Twitter (@tate_fogleman).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Phoenix: “It has been a good three races for everyone on this No. 12 Young’s Motorsports team. In addition to the win at Talladega, we’ve been able to deliver two really solid top-20 finishes at Las Vegas and last weekend at Martinsville.

“Ryan (London, crew chief) brought me a really good truck to Martinsville last weekend, circumstances fell in the way of us getting another top-10 finish this season.

“It’s on to Phoenix where we are hopeful that we can continue this momentum and end the season on a high note for not only the Young family but everyone who supports and has supported our No. 12 program throughout the year.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): HairClub

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2021 Owner Points Position: 31st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 14

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd returns to Phoenix Raceway, eyeing his second top-10 of the season in the final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season.

No. 119: This weekend at Martinsville, Boyd will make his 119th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and will make his 66th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

Welcome Back To The Team: This weekend at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back HairClub as the primary partner on the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

This weekend, HairClub is promoting its Strain Builder line.

With HairClub Strain Builder, restore and grow hair again. Strand Builder rebuilds your hair with natural Keratin Fibers that are designed to statically cling to existing hair, building each strand for thicker-looking hair.

Founded in 1976, HairClub is North America’s number one provider of hair regrowth, replacement, and restoration solutions.

For over 40 years, HairClub has helped 600,000+ people regrow, replace, or restore hair that they love.

HairClub has over 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world’s leading provider of total hair loss solutions.

Phoenix will be the fifth race where HairClub has partnered with Boyd and Young’s Motorsports. In addition to four races last year, including the season finale at Phoenix, HairClub also partnered with Boyd and Young’s Motorsports in September at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

We Love Free: As they did last year, HairClub is offering NASCAR fans a free hair health checkup and a free hair care kit as part of the partnership.

Find a location near you at hairclub.com/find-a-center.

Double Duty: In addition to Friday night’s Truck Series race at Phoenix, Boyd will return to DGM Racing and compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale on Saturday night aboard the No. 90 MiniDoge Chevrolet Camaro.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Phoenix Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Boyd’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Avondale, Arizona speedway.

Last November, Boyd finished 27th after starting 18th completing his first full season of Truck Series competition. Following Phoenix, Boyd claimed 23rd in the championship standings.

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway in lengths of 1.0 to 2.0-mile(s) in length, Boyd has made 39 starts carrying an average finishing position of 23.5.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | United Rentals 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville, Boyd made his 65th career NCWTS start.

Starting 18th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, Boyd’s No. 20 Credit MRI Chevrolet Silverado bounced back from mid-race handling woes to finish 15th in the 204-lap race.

The effort yielded Boyd’s third straight 15th place finish at the famed Virginia short track dating back to the 2019 season.

To The Point(s): Entering Phoenix, Boyd sits 23rd in the championship standings.

49 points separate Boyd from 20th in the championship standings currently held by teammate Fogleman with one race remaining this season.

Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 team also secures 31st in the NCWTS owner standings.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 65 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 22.5.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 20 HairClub Chevrolet Silverado is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

He will crew chief his 76th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 75 races, he has one pole and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

This weekend marks his fourth race as crew chief at Phoenix.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Phoenix: “Phoenix is another busy weekend for, especially with practice and qualifying back in the mix. I’m very optimistic about our chances for Friday night.

“I’m excited to have HairClub back on our No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado and I definitely want to better our finish from last November. Phoenix is a tough track. It’s hard to pass and momentum is everything.

“It’s been a couple of solid races for our No. 20 Young’s Motorsports team and I’d love to head into the off-season with another top-15 finish added to our tally.”

Race Information:

The Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps | 150 miles) is the 22nd of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Nov. 5, 2021, from 8:05 a.m. – 8:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day at 2:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag that night shortly after 5:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (MT).