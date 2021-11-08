RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

2021 Season Culminates With 15th-Place Finish For Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 15th

Start: 23rd

Points: 17th

“Crazy to think that today was my 300th NASCAR Cup Series start. It went by fast, and I’m so thankful for RCR, ECR, our partners and fans for supporting us through all of the highs and lows. We had fast Dow Coatings Chevrolet today at Phoenix Raceway, just got a little bit behind early. We took a gamble and stayed out during a Stage 1 caution, but it didn’t pan out and we went one lap down. We burned off the right-rear and lost all of the track position that we had gained by staying out. It was only a small setback, though, and this RCR team never gave up. We earned the Lucky Dog in Stage 2 to get back on the lead lap and we were knocking on the door of a top-10 after that. Our Chevy was pretty good for most of Stage 3, but it started to get a little too snug at the end. Congrats to Team Chevy for earning the Championship this year. Thanks to the Dow Coatings group and Behr for all of their support this weekend, and to all of our partners and fans for all of their support all year. We’re already looking forward to 2022.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick And The No. 8 BetMGM Team Round Out 2021 Season With Solid Performance at Phoenix Raceway

Finish: 19th

Start: 20th

Points: 13th

“This season has been great for our No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team. We learned a lot and made significant gains from the beginning of the season. We found ourselves in a hole early to start this year, but Randall Burnett and everyone on this team pulled together and we steadily climbed our way out of it. To make the playoffs in just my second full Cup season is an accomplishment that I’m proud of. Today, our BetMGM Chevrolet made us work extremely hard for every little bit. I was scratching my head at times figuring out what the car was feeling, but with every adjustment, we would make small gains. Overall the car was just too tight to really run up front and contend for the win. I wish our result would have shown what we have built all year, but I couldn’t be prouder of this team. Now, it’s time to get ready to play with the NextGen car in 2022.” -Tyler Reddick