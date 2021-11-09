Buescher Runs 25th in Season Finale at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (Nov. 7, 2021) – In the final race of the 2021 season Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, Chris Buescher drove his Fastenal Ford Mustang to a 25th-place finish.

A rare qualifying session Saturday afternoon put Buescher 26th on the speed charts for Sunday’s 312-lap race. Despite a decent amount of cautions throughout the afternoon, they mostly fell at inopportune times for Buescher, who was unable to battle back from going a lap down early.

He would finish the opening 75-lap stage in 25th as the team worked on his handling in the No. 17 Ford. Buescher went on to finish 25th for stage two, a segment where he was able to get the free pass and get back to one lap down.

He was in the same position late for the free pass, but a cycle of green-flag stops began just laps before a caution flag, ultimately trapping him laps down again with others receiving the free pass. The race’s final restart came with 24 to go as Buescher finished the afternoon 25th.