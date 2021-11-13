Jr III Racing Set for 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship Campaign

Mooresville, NC (12 November 2021) – Jr III Racing is set to contest the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship (IWSC) in the LMP3 category with Ari Balogh and Garett Grist. The growing team will field the Airbnb Ligier JS P320 in their first full season campaign in the top echelon of North America sports car racing.

In preparation for their 2022 campaign, Jr III Racing is partaking in the Motul Petit Le Mans this weekend at. Balogh and Grist are joined by Spencer Pigot for the 10-hour season finale on Saturday, November 11th. The 10-hour race will be the first endurance race in team history but made their IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship debut this year at Road America.

Jr III Racing will continue their IMSA Prototype Challenge program with two entries – one of those for Balogh and Grist who will run both series next season. The No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 will complete the IPC lineup for the team.

“I am thrilled to be representing Jr III Racing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship next season,” said Grist. “Becoming a part of this team has been seamless and everyone works at a high professional level. Ari (Balogh) and I have shown that we are capable of contending for wins and by taking this partnership that we have to IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship we will be in a great position to represent Jr III Racing well.”

