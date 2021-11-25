The 3 Essential Motorcycle Riding Safety Tips

Riding a motorcycle is an unbeatable experience. Nothing compares to the feeling of freedom you get when you are out on the road. However, with that sensation also comes some risk. Riding a motorcycle can be dangerous if you aren’t careful. The problem is that a motorcycle driver is not nearly as protected as somebody driving a car.

You need to take extra precautions to make sure you stay safe. There are a lot of things to be aware of when riding a motorcycle so it pays to know about them ahead of time. In this article, we will go over what you should be doing to stay safe on a motorcycle.

1 – Be visible

The biggest safety issue facing most motorcycle riders is coming from other drivers. It is much harder to see a motorcycle on the road than another car, so you need to make yourself visible.

This means that you should wear a brightly colored safety vest over your safety gear. It may not make you look cool, but at least other drivers will see you coming. In addition, you should install plenty of moto lights so you are easily seen at night or during the twilight hours.

Make sure to stay out of a driver’s blind spots as well. If you are driving beside a car, stay behind them enough to not be stuck in a spot where they can’t see you in their mirror.

2 – Inspect the bike before riding

Go over your motorcycle to make sure there aren’t things that are not working. A flat tire could spell disaster when you are out on the road so check the tires first. Then, make sure that all your lights are working so that you are visible to other drivers.

There could also be mechanical issues so watch out for some signs that the motorcycle is not running properly. Check the floor under the motor and take note of any fresh oil that may be there. This means that you have something wrong and shouldn’t ride it until a mechanic has taken a look at it.

3 – Check the weather

Bad weather is not only unpleasant to ride in, it is downright dangerous. You need to understand the conditions to expect before you head out on your ride. If it is cold, black ice will easily cause an accident even if you are the only one on the road. When temps drop quickly after it rains or snow melts then you are likely to encounter it.

Even light rain can be deadly as your tires don’t have much contact with the asphalt. Light rain can bring the oil on the road to the surface and make for a very slick road. Knowing this ahead of time can save you from driving in a dangerous situation.

If you look online at the forecast and see less than ideal conditions, then think about taking a car that day and waiting out the weather.