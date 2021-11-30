Fogleman joins On Point Motorsports for 2022 Truck Series season

On Point Motorsports announced that Tate Fogleman will be joining the organization as a full-time competitor for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season.

Fogleman, a 21-year-old native from Durham, North Carolina, will be piloting the No. 30 Toyota Tundra sponsored by Fowl Life TV as he will embark in his third full-time season in the Truck circuit. He is also set to become the seventh different competitor to drive in one or more events for On Point Motorsports.

“I’m looking forward to being with On Point Motorsports,” Fogleman said. “I know everybody that works here is dedicated to racing just like I am. They’re willing to work hard and use their resources, and they’ve had success in the previous season. I’m hoping to build on that. I’m looking to improve throughout the season as a team and to knock off consistent top 10 finishes.”

Fogleman, who made his inaugural presence in the Truck Series for three events in 2018 with Young’s Motorsports before going full-time racing in 2020, is coming off a memorable season, where he earned his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway in October after sending John Hunter Nemechek spinning on the final lap and beating Tyler Hill in a photo finish before both competitors wrecked past the finish line. He also earned a ninth-place result at Knoxville Raceway in July and a total of eight top-20 results before concluding the 2021 Truck season in 20th place in the final standings.

Through 48 previous starts, Fogleman has notched one career victory, one top-five result, two top-10 results, 20 top-20 results and an average-finishing result of 23.7 with his best points result being 17th in 2020.

Prior to NASCAR competition, Tate Fogleman, who is the son of former NASCAR and CARS Tour competitor, Jay Fogleman, competed in the CARS Super Late Model Tour, beginning in 2016. He claimed his first career victory at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway in August 2017 and went on to finish in fifth place in the final standings. Two years later, he achieved a career-best fourth-place result in the final standings despite going winless and recording a pole and three top-five results.

Fogleman replaces Danny Bohn at On Point Motorsports. Bohn, the 2014 Bowman Gray Stadium Modified champion, spent the previous three seasons with On Point Motorsports, where he earned a total of four top-10 results, including two in 2021. Future plans for Bohn remain to be determined.

Fogleman is set to make his debut with On Point Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022, which will commence a new season of NASCAR competition.