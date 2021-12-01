Dalton Kellett remains at A.J. Foyt Racing for 2022 IndyCar season

A.J. Foyt Racing announced that Dalton Kellett will be remaining with the organization and as driver of the No. 4 Dallara-Chevrolet sponsored by K-Line Insulators USA for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Kellett, a 28-year-old native from Stouffville, Ontario, Canada, is coming off his first full-time IndyCar season with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, where he finished in the top 20 six times and achieved a career-best result of 12th place at the World Wide Technology Raceway in August before settling in 23rd place in the final standings.

“I’m very excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2022 season!” Kellett said. “We are looking forward to the year and continuing to build on the momentum from 2021. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back in the number 4 Chevrolet. A.J., Larry, our team partners, and K-Line have made this a possibility, so I am very thankful for them. Looking back at 2021, we had moments of promise and some encouraging results, we need to enter the 2022 season on that trajectory. The schedule looks very exciting this year, some familiar tracks returning [looking at you Iowa] and I can’t wait to be racing in front of the hometown crowd in Toronto!”

The 2022 IndyCar season will mark Kellett’s third in the series after making his debut at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course circuit in July 2020, where he competed in seven additional events throughout the season.

“It’s great to have Dalton continuing with the team in 2022,” Larry Foyt, team president of A.J. Foyt Racing, said. “He made some solid progress in his first full season in the NTT INDYCAR Series, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish next season. He is a true team player and a great ambassador for AJ Foyt Racing.”

Prior to IndyCar competition, Kellett, who started his racing career through snowmobile and go-karts, competed in the 2011 Ontario Formula Ford Championship season and spent the next two seasons competing in the U.S. F2000 National Championship with Pabst Racing Services. He then competed in the Pro Mazda Championship during the following three seasons (Team Pelfrey in 2013-14 and Andretti Autosport in 2015) before moving up to the Indy Lights series in 2016 with Andretti Autosport. From 2016 to 2018, Kellett recorded five podium results with Andretti and a best-career points result of seventh place in 2018 before joining Juncos Racing for the 2019 Indy Lights season along with making select WeatherTech SportsCar Championship starts. In Indy Lights, he finished in the top 10 in all 18 scheduled races and achieved his sixth career podium result at the Exhibition Place in Toronto, his home country, before finishing in seventh place in the final standings.

Kellett will be a teammate to Kyle Kirkwood, the reigning Indy Lights champion and the first competitor to achieve a championship throughout the Road to Indy program. Kirkwood will be piloting the No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet for A.J. Foyt Racing.

With his plans for the upcoming season set, Kellett’s third season in IndyCar competition with A.J. Foyt Racing will commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on February 27, 2022.