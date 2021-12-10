Winning Life’s Drag Race: Taking Your Vehicle to the Finish Line

While few people have dreamt of getting a new car at some point, that dream gets easily tainted by the intrusion of reality: going to a sales lot, getting harassed by salespeople, shelling out thousands of dollars in cash (or worse, going into more debt or being talked into an extended payment plan), and driving away with a lighter wallet. Unless you have a rich relative from a mysterious land who leaves a fortune, or you win the lottery, few of us can afford to buy a brand new car as soon as our current automobile starts showing some signs of wear and tear.

Some of the wear and tear signs can range from just minor inconveniences, like our stereos crackling and popping while playing music, or to more major things and potentially life-threatening incidents, like our tires slipping whenever a deluge of rain slips through our area. Fortunately, instead of springing for a brand new model car, you can instead trick out your current vehicle to make it competitive with even the most recent models from the most popular manufacturers while staying cost-effective… After all, you aren’t trying to race in NASCAR, just get to your work safe and sound each morning.

With that in mind, here are some easy improvements you can make to your vehicle that will increase your overall quality of life and make it easier for you to take your current car as close as you can to its personal finish line.

Replace Your Tires

The importance of replacing your tires regularly cannot be understated, as failing to purchase new tires every so often can lead to unsafe driving conditions, leaving your tires susceptible to punctures and making it easier for your car to lose traction on the road. If you haven’t replaced your tires in a while, this essential routine for all drivers might be the best place to start to make your car feel brand new.

New tires will help your car drive like a new model, making your overall driving experience smoother and helping push back its eventual expiry date. Make sure you don’t go cheap on tires, as while quality tires are expensive, they tend to wear down slower and draw out your investment for a longer period of time.

Install New, Top-of-the-Line Tech

Most newer models of cars, much like devices in other industries, are being made to integrate seamlessly with other devices we regularly use, like smartphones and tablets. If your car does not have Bluetooth connectivity or an interactive receiver, you may want to consider swapping out your factory-default receiver for something new. This simple change will make it possible for your car to connect to your phone, play music from your streaming library, and make hands-free calling possible, as well as allowing you to access online radio channels through services like SiriusXM.

You may also want to consider installing a backup camera in your vehicle, as most models of backup cameras tend to work well with interactive interfaces to ensure that when you back out of a parking space, you do so safely. Installing these two pieces of interconnected smart tech will make your car feel much newer, enabling it to compete with newer models from prominent manufacturers who have these features installed as a default.

Consider Upgrading Your Audio Systems

As mentioned above, default factory speakers tend to be unreliable, fizzling out and popping after a given amount of time passes. They aren’t made to be durable or produce quality audio, with most manufacturers providing them to check off a box they know all automobile shoppers are looking for. As such, you may want to consider replacing your speakers, looking for a model that fits your car and serves your needs, and installing additional complementary pieces of tech like a subwoofer or an amplifier.

These two speaker mods can give you sound that is both louder and deeper, crafting a more immersive listening experience of such power and clarity that you will be able to isolate each instrument as your favorite band plays.

While the idea of shelling out money is hardly ever-appealing, savvy car owners will know that choosing to upgrade their current vehicle now will ensure that their investment lasts as long as humanly possible. Take the initiative, assess your needs as a driver and where your car may be lacking, and spring for that new upgrade… Whether it’s a bones day or not, your car will thank you for treating it.