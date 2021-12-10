OPTIMA Batteries Joins Trans Am and SVRA as The Official Battery

OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car series will join select SpeedTour events

INDIANAPOLIS (December 9, 2021) – OPTIMA Batteries has been announced as the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family. The agreement not only establishes OPTIMA Batteries as the “Official Battery of Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA)” and the “Official Battery of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli,” but will also involve OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car national points championship series in select SpeedTour events throughout 2022.

The incorporation of OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car into select SpeedTour events will be the most visible representation of the partnership. Formed as a safe, fun and high-profile national championship event for street legal performance vehicles, OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car incorporates five key components—autocross, speed/stop challenge, design and engineering, a road rally and a road course time attack. OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car will join six SpeedTour events in 2022, including Charlotte Motor Speedway (March 17-20), Sonoma Raceway (April 28-May 1), Road America (May 19-22), Portland International Raceway (July 14-17), VIRginia International Raceway (October 6-9) and Utah Motorsports Campus (October 14-16).

“When you think of the ultimate quality and innovation in the battery market, no company sticks out more than OPTIMA Batteries,” said Tony Parella, owner of Trans Am and SVRA. “I’m thrilled to have them as a partner, and even more excited to have them be part of our SpeedTour events. Our team has spent the last several years developing the infrastructure for our motorsports festivals, and OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car will be the perfect complement to that. It will be a thrilling experience for both our fans and drivers.”

The SpeedTour provides partners with value through a unique B2B ecosystem, located in a paddock filled with business owners and corporate executives. With highly-visible branding opportunities available during SpeedTour event weekends, in SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine and on the various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. The list of partners from top brands and companies involved with the SpeedTour continues to grow.

“We are thrilled to become a part of the Trans Am and SVRA families,” said Cam Douglass, director of marketing at OPTIMA Batteries. “This partnership provides us with the perfect opportunity to connect on a B2B and B2C level, both with competitors so they can experience OPTIMA and with SpeedTour fans through Search for the Ultimate Street Car events. One of OPTIMA’s core values is innovation, so it’s exciting to become a part of the SpeedTour as it revolutionizes the modern-day motorsports event with its festivals.”

About SpeedTour: The SpeedTour hosts motorsports festivals encompassing America’s top road racing series at the most prestigious race tracks across the country. Competition ranges from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), to International GT (IGT) and more. Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S. are all sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, which is also related to the SpeedTour through a long-term agreement to the commercial rights to brand and operate SCCA Pro Racing. With 21 events on the 2022 schedule, the SpeedTour will exceed 5,500 entries. Between racing, concerts and car shows, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities for the SpeedTour are available through SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine, a quarterly magazine delivered in both print and digital formats, and SpeedTour TV, a live streaming platform. Several marquee SpeedTour events will be live streamed at SpeedTourTV.com.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road race series in the United States. The Trans Am Series was founded by racing factory pony cars in the late 1960s. More than 50 years after their launch, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers continue to be sold today, with Trans Am racing credited as playing a major role in their success and longevity. The SpeedTour will host the professional race series at 16 events nationwide in 2022. For more on The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, visit GoTransAm.com or follow @GoTransAm on social media.

About Sportscar Vintage Racing Association: SVRA is the largest vintage racing organization in the world. A typical event has several hundred vintage race cars representing over 100 years of automotive history on the track. The drivers of these race cars are high net-worth, prominent professionals. In 2022, SVRA will host 22 events at some of the most iconic race tracks in North America, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas, among others. This nationwide footprint has over 312,000,000 Americans living within 200 miles of our events. For more on SVRA, visit SVRA.com or follow @SVRAlife on social media.

About OPTIMA® Batteries: OPTIMA high-performance automotive, marine and heavy-duty AGM batteries are manufactured by Clarios, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive batteries. OPTIMA REDTOP®, YELLOWTOP® and BLUETOP® batteries feature state-of-the-art SPIRALCELL TECHNOLOGY®. This patented design allows OPTIMA batteries to deliver superior performance in both starting and deep cycling applications. The OPTIMA product family also includes a line of Digital Chargers, with advanced multi-stage charging to charge and maintain a variety of vehicle batteries, maximizing battery life and performance. To learn more or to purchase OPTIMA products, please visit optimabatteries.com, call 1-888-8OPTIMA (1-888-867-8462) or find @OPTIMABatteries on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.