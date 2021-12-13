Broad Arrow Group Launches Collectors Garage, a Dedicated Private Sales Business, Debuting With an Outstanding Offering of Exceptional Motor Cars

Exceptional offering of cars available include stunning 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400, 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight, 1983 Lancia Rally 037 Rally Evoluzione 2 Group B, a pair of Lancia Delta Integrale examples including an Evoluzione 16V Martini 5, and a 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Collectors Garage, a newly introduced Broad Arrow Company dedicated to private sales, launches today with an exceptional offering of post-war sports, grand touring (GT), and rally cars available for immediate purchase and showcased on the company’s website at collectorsgarage.com.

The new company is led by a car specialist team with more than six decades of combined experience with unparalleled automotive expertise, industry knowledge, and global client relationships. The Collectors Garage leadership team includes senior car specialists Donnie Gould, Barney Ruprecht, and Alexander Weaver. Together, the three will be responsible for overseeing the private sales business, growth, and strategy.

Kenneth Ahn, Chief Executive Officer of Broad Arrow Group, Inc., the parent company of Collectors Garage noted, “The launch of Collectors Garage marks an important first step for Broad Arrow Group following the announcement of our formation last week. The estimated $25 billion collector car market is primarily driven by private sales transactions today, both in terms of value and volume. In a highly fragmented and competitive private sales market, we aim to be one of the most trusted advisors for car collectors and enthusiasts to buy and sell cars privately. Our team is dedicated to providing a highly curated portfolio of collector cars for immediate purchase, and we look forward to providing the best possible advice and service to our clients.”

Highlighting the company’s debut announcement is the 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 (Offered At $1,750,000), a stunning car that was restored at the Lamborghini factory with the oversight of legendary chief test driver Valentino Balboni himself. Delivered new to Switzerland, it is not only a late production “thick chassis” example but also one of the comparatively few examples finished in Miura Bleu, in this case with a Gobi interior, the same colors in which the car is presented today. Matching numbers, the car shows exceptionally well and is offered with an extensive history file.

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS Lightweight (Offered At $1,750,000) is a thoroughbred example of the exceptionally rare M471 RS Lightweight cars, of which only 200 were originally built. Delivered new to Finnish racing champion Leo Kinnunen and accompanied with a full Andy Prill inspection report on file, this matching numbers, highly unique RS was fitted in period with original RSR elements such as the prototypical rear wing and wider rear fenders. Offered on behalf of a significant private collection, and in impressive original, well-preserved condition.

Another exciting highlight is the 1983 Lancia Rally 037 Evoluzione 2 Group B (Offered at $800,000). An excellent example of a racing legend from the Golden Era of all-out Group B rallying, this is the ultimate specification of the 037, of which only 20 examples were built. Campaigned extensively in period at World and European Rally Championship events by a roster of famed drivers, first by the factory and then the privateer Jolly Club team, it is extremely well documented from its racing days through to its tenure in the famed John Campion Collection. It has been Certified by Abarth Classiche, attesting to its originality and correctness throughout.

Rounding out the initial offering are a pair of very special Lancias including one of the rarest iterations of the homologated Group A rally car, the 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione 16 Valve Martini 5 (Offered at $350,000) and a pristine example of the final, most desirable variant of Integrale, presented in one of the most desirable colors, the 1994 Lancia Delta Integrale Evoluzione II 16V “Blu Lord” (Offered at $195,000). An additional noteworthy highlight includes BMW’s legendary E30 M3, the 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution (Offered at $255,000). Superbly presented and complete with extensive documentation, the 1990 BMW is one of very few Sport Evolutions built for homologation purposes and is nothing less than thrilling to drive.

About Collectors Garage and Broad Arrow Group

Collectors Garage, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan with offices in New York, Florida, and Southern California, is a dedicated private sales business of Broad Arrow Group, Inc. Collectors Garage is focused on offering a curated portfolio of high-quality collector cars for immediate purchase and providing the best advice and service for car collectors and enthusiasts buying and selling collector cars through private sales. Learn more at collectorsgarage.com.

Broad Arrow Group represents the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group is a holding company, founded in 2021 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com.

Please contact Ian Kelleher at Ian.kelleher@broadarrowgroup.com for more information.