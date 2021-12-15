JIMMIE JOHNSON TO MAKE NTT INDYCAR SERIES OVAL DEBUT IN XPEL 375 AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Johnson earned track-record seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at No Limits, Texas during legendary stock car career

XPEL 375 moves from summer heat to second race on 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES calendar

Progressive American Flat Track motorcycle racing invades Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on March 19

FORT WORTH, Texas (Dec. 15, 2021) – Jimmie Johnson’s announcement to run the full NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule in 2022 means the March 20 XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway will be the first time the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will compete on an oval track in America’s premier open-wheel series where he earned a track-record seven victories.

Johnson will attack the No Limits, Texas 1.5-mile quad-oval against the likes of six-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion and TMS track record five-time winner Scott Dixon, two-time champion and 2019 TMS winner Josef Newgarden, 2021 TMS race winner and San Antonio resident Patricio “Pato” O’Ward and 2021 series champion Alex Palou.

Johnson and his No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing team made its initial INDYCAR oval laps at Texas Motor Speedway during a private test session on Aug. 30. His NTT INDYCAR SERIES rookie season in 2021 consisted of only the schedule’s 12 road courses races.

“To know that I could come here [Texas Motor Speedway] and test and experience it as a driver was important to me,” said Johnson at the time. “Let’s go to the tough one. It’s one thing by myself. I feel like I can control my environment, and I’m very thankful that I’m able to go out here and do it.

“I know where I am, I know what to do, I know the line around this place, and even down to simple things like knowing where the hotel was last night or knowing how to drive into the tunnel and get into the infield. There’s been some small wins that are nice to have.”

The XPEL 375 is the second race of the 17-race 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES schedule, moving off its traditional summer event date. A complete weekend schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Progressive American Flat Track returns to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track after a year’s absence on Saturday. A full schedule of handlebar-to-handlebar action will take place in the Mission SuperTwins, AFT Production Twins, and AFT Singles classes. Tickets will go on sale soon.

