Our Motorsports unveils driver lineup for 2022 Xfinity season

At the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, Our Motorsports announced that the team will be fielding three cars, each piloted by for three full-time competitors, for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Brett Moffitt headlines the lineup with his return to the team while Anthony Alfredo and Jeb Burton return to the series as newcomers to the organization.

The news comes as Our Motorsports is coming off its second full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit highlighted with a career-best runner-up result at Daytona International Speedway in February, a total of three top-five results, 15 top-10 results and a 16th-place result in the 2021 Xfinity owners’ standings for the team’s No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro operation piloted between Moffitt and Ty Dillon. The team also fielded the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro in 30 of the 33-race schedule that was shared between Tyler Reddick, Blaine Perkins, Natalie Decker, Tanner Berryhill, J.J. Yeley, Andy Lally, Ty Dillon, Patrick Emerling and Austin Dillon.

“We are very excited about the plans we have put in place for the 2022 race season,” Chris Our, team owner of Our Motorsports, said. “We continue to expand on the foundation built in our first two seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This combination of experienced drivers and crew members will make Our Motorsports a contender each weekend.”

Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion from Grimes, Iowa, is set to return for a third campaign with Our Motorsports following two strong seasons. Since making his first start with the team during their inaugural season in 2020, Moffitt has recorded two top-five results and 17 top-10 results in 60 starts. He is also coming off a career-best season in the Xfinity Series, where he recorded a runner-up result at Daytona in February, 10 top-10 results and a career-best result of 21st in the drivers’ standings.

Through 2021, Moffitt has recorded two top-five results, 18 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 17.7 through 63 career starts in the Xfinity circuit.

“I’m really excited to be back with Our Motorsports in 2022,” Moffitt said. “Chris Our has been a great team owner to work with the past two seasons and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with him. The foundation this team has built over the past couple of years has everyone in the shop motivated to take the next step in becoming a playoff team in ‘22.”

Joining Our Motorsports as one of the team’s two new competitors for 2022 is Alfredo, who is also set to embark in his first full-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit. The 22-year-old native from Ridgefield, Connecticut, is coming off his inaugural season in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he piloted Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford Mustang to a season-best 10th-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in October, an average-finishing result of 27.5, a 30th-place result in the 2021 Cup drivers’ standings and a runner-up result in the Rookie-of-the-Year standings behind Chase Briscoe.

Prior to the 2021 Cup season, Alfredo drove Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro in 19 of 33 events during the 2020 Xfinity Series season. During his part-time stint, he recorded a career-best third-place result at Texas Motor Speedway in October, two top-five results, nine top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 12.6 as RCR’s No. 21 car settled in 11th place in the final Xfinity owners’ standings.

“I am very excited to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time with Our Motorsports,” Alfredo said. “The team has accomplished a lot in a short time and I am excited to be a part of helping them continue to grow. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and ready to make the most of it.”

Another competitor who is set to join Our Motorsports for the first time is Jeb Burton, the 29-year-old son of the 2002 Daytona 500 champion, Ward Burton, from Halifax, Virginia. Burton is coming off his first full-time season in the Xfinity circuit, where he piloted Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro to his first career victory at Talladega Superspeedway in April. In addition, he recorded seven top-five results and 16 top-10 results as he made the 2021 Xfinity Playoffs and concluded the season in 10th place in the final standings.

Through 2021, Burton has achieved one victory, 13 top-five results, 31 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 15.1 through 76 career starts in the Xfinity circuit.

“I am very excited to get to work,” Burton said. “I can’t thank Mr. Our and his whole family enough. I want to build something special here and win races for Our Motorsports. I appreciate this opportunity as it means the world to me and my family. I signed a multi year deal and plan to build strong partnerships with our partners and compete for wins and championships.”

In terms of driver-crew chief pairing for the upcoming NASCAR season, Burton will be paired with Chad Walter, Alfredo will work with Pat Tryson and Moffitt will be led by Jeff Hensley. Finally, Kevin Cope will be serving as the team’s general manager as he will oversee the day-to-day operations.

Additional information regarding Our Motorsports’ car numbers and program will be announced at a later date.

Anthony Alfredo, Jeb Burton and Brett Moffitt are all set to make their debut with Our Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2022, which will commence a new season of NASCAR Xfinity Series competition,