Sports 2000 Featured Marque of 44th Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this April

45 Years of International Sports 2000 Competition to be Celebrated at the 44th HSR Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 28 – May 1

CLEARWATER, Florida (December 17, 2021) – Sports 2000, the popular road racing category that has provided an affordable yet competitive entry into sports car racing for thousands of racers around the world, will be the featured marque of the 44th Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 28 – May 1, 2022.

Introduced in the United Kingdom in 1976, Sports 2000 first ran as a series with a 20 round championship in 1977 to begin a successful run of both amateur and professional competition around the world that remains strong today in vintage and historic events. Next year marks the 45th year of series competition for Sports 2000 – also know as S2000 or simply S2 – and the milestone will be recognized as part of the official marque celebration at the blockbuster HSR Mitty event.

Sports 2000 are already popular race cars of choice for HSR competitors. The Mitty featured marque announcement follows last September’s HSR Fall Historics that attracted a bumper crop of S2000 teams and drivers. Ben Myers recently was presented with the 2021 HSR Most Improved Driver Award and drove a 2001 No. 29 Carbir CS2 S2000 (pictured at top) prepared by Sasco Sports to the honor.

Winning professional race car driver Corey Fergus (center in picture below) co-drove a 1991 No. 3 Jaguar XJR-16 with Malcolm Ross to the Group C victory in this year’s HSR Classic Daytona 24 Hour race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in October. Like his championship-winning father John Fergus – who won more than 10 amateur and professional Sports 2000 titles – the younger Fergus first made his mark in S2000, including winning the National Championship S2 race at the legendary SCCA Runoffs in 2012.

In addition to Lola, Chevron and Carbir, the ample list of manufacturers that have produced Sports 2000 includes Crossle, Doran, March, MCR, Reynard, Rotor, Royale, Shannon, Swift, Tiga and Van Diemen.

The 2022 44th HSR Mitty schedule will again feature Sports 2000 in its own Run Group in addition to the category being showcased in the event’s Saturday feature race.

Competitor entry and spectator ticket information will be announced early in 2022. A variety of ticket options, from tent camping and daily admission on up to RV Parking and weekend admission, will be available for purchase and shipping in advance of the event. Please visit www.HSRRace.com next year for entry and ticket sales dates and overall HSR Mitty event information.

