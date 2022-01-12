AVD Motorsports Presents “Save Our Racecars Night” at Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval

WENATCHEE, WA – January 12, 2022 – Leading motorsports marketing agency AVD Motorsports is delighted to announce that Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval will present a fastastic night of racing on April 16, 2022 to bring attention to Performance Racing Industry (PRI) and its “Save Our Racecars” initiative.

The Save Our Racecars Night at Wenatchee, known as the fastest quarter-mile in the Northwest, will feature three classes of racing along with a spectacular fireworks show. In addition to superb on-track action, the event will highlight PRI’s Save Our Racecars campaign, a crucial initiative to preserve motorsports in North America.

Save Our Racecars Night seeks to grow interest and membership in PRI and to build grassroots support for the vital Recognizing the Protection of Motorsports (RPM) Act 2021 (H.R.3281/S.2736). The RPM Act is a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Congress that protects Americans’ right to convert street vehicles into dedicated race cars by clarifying in federal statute that it is legal to make emissions-related changes to a street vehicle for the purpose of converting it into a dedicated track vehicle used in motorsports competition. The bill also enshrines in law the racing industry’s ability to produce, market, and install parts and equipment that enable racers to compete.

“The RPM Act is essential to racing and we are determined to pass it this congress,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, President of PRI. “We are thrilled to sponsor Save Our Racecars Night to highlight this important issue that affects all racers and racing enthusiasts. I ask racers and race fans to head to saveourracecars.com and urge your lawmakers to take action.”

PRI is leading the effort to pass the RPM Act, which is crucial to the future of motorsports. Competition and performance rights are under threat from those who want to attack those freedoms through government overreach and interference.

“I couldn’t be more honored to bring this evening celebration of racing to life,” AVD Motorsports CEO Ashley Van Dyke said. “PRI’s Save Our Racecars Initiative and the RPM Act are so important for our industry beyond just one night. Having grown up attending races from my childhood in Washington and knowing the importance of motorsports as economic drivers to our local communities, we can take nothing for granted and must continue to support our sport’s long-term future. To preserve the sport, we need to do more, and I hope this evening underlines the bold initiatives that our trade associations are undertaking on our behalf to protect and grow motorsport as we know it.”

For more than three decades, PRI has served as the motorsports industry’s key source for trends, merchandising ideas, new products, business strategies, and more. Through the world’s premier auto racing trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana, as well as PRI’s award-winning monthly business magazine, digital platforms and social networks, motorsports industry members from all over the world remain at the cutting edge of the worldwide racing marketplace.

PRI will be on site at Wenatchee promoting its individual memberships, and individuals can sign up or learn more about them at performanceracing.com.

Sessler to Feature as Evening’s Master of Ceremonies

Jerrod Sessler will serve as Save Our Racecars Night’s master of ceremonies. Sessler is a former NASCAR driver who is running for Congress in Washington’s 4th District. He has taken up the cause of championing the institution of American racing and intends to advocate on behalf of the motorsports community in Washington.

Sessler has run NASCAR All-American Touring races and has two sons in kart racing, so it’s natural for him to emerge as an important defender of U.S. motorsports and the industry that supports it. He plans to give a speech about the importance of getting involved in and advocating for the racing industry, stressing how it starts right in our own communities and at our local race tracks. Attendees will learn how to get more involved in both his campaign for Congress and the Save our Racecars and RPM Act campaign, as well as how to take action.

Tickets for the Save Our Racecars Night event will be available in 2022 from the Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval website at http://www.wvso.com/

