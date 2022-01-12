Jr III Racing Ready for 2022 IPC Season with Fresh Driver Lineup

Daytona Beach, Fla. (12 January 2022) – Jr III Racing returns to IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) competition with new and returning faces for the 2022 season. The Mooresville-based team will field the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 of Terry Olson and Courtney Crone and the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 of Ari Balogh in the season opener endurance race at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, January 22nd at 12:00pm ET.

Terry Olson and Courtney Crone join forces behind the wheel of the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320. Olson returns to the team for his first full season campaign after making two starts with the team at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 2021. In both outings, Olson scored podium results including Jr III Racing’s first IMSA podium in team history.

“I am very excited to be with Jr III Racing for the 2022 season,” said Olson. “Everything that I experienced last year during my two weekends with the team made me want to come back and do more. Billy (Glavin) has a fantastic organization that I am thrilled to be a part of. Courtney (Crone) is an up and coming driver that is a professional to work with. I’m really looking forward to getting to the track and competing with Courtney (Crone) and Jr III Racing.”

Courtney Crone joins Olson in the No. 3 Ligier for her first season with Jr III Racing. Crone made her sports car debut last year with a full season campaign in IPC. She enters her second season in the LMP3 series and is looking forward to utilizing the Ligier platform for the first time with Jr III Racing.

“Working with Jr III Racing and Terry (Olson) is a great opportunity for me and I can not wait to get going at Daytona,” said Crone. “The entire team has been very welcoming and a pleasure to work with already. A big thank you to Cusick Motorsports, Gnarly Jerky, Lohla Sport, Myobrace and Bob Stallings Dealerships for helping me get to this point in my career and have this opportunity to compete with a highly professional team like Jr III Racing.”

Completing Jr III Racing’s Roar Before the 24 lineup, Ari Balogh will pilot the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 solo for the three-hour endurance race. In addition to his IPC duties, Balogh and Garett Grist will campaign the LMP3 category in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship beginning at Sebring International Raceway.

The two-car squad begins the 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway during the Roar Before the 24. IMSA Prototype Challenge will host a three-hour opening round on Saturday, January 22nd at 12:00pm ET.