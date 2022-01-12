Ragan joins Rick Ware Racing for multiple Cup events in 2022

David Ragan will be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series to drive the No. 15 car for Rick Ware Racing for multiple events this season, beginning with the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway scheduled for February 20.

Ragan, a former full-time NASCAR veteran from Unadilla, Georgia, is coming off his second one-race entry season in the Cup circuit, where he drove the No. 36 Ford Mustang for Front Row Motorsports to a 37th-place result in the 2021 Daytona 500 after being involved in an early multi-car wreck.

Through 2021, Ragan has achieved two career victories in NASCAR’s premier series (Daytona International Speedway in July 2011 with Roush Fenway Racing and Talladega Superspeedway in May 2013 with Front Row Motorsports). He has also recorded two poles, 16 top-five results, 41 top-10 results, 169 laps led and an average-finishing result of 24.3 in 472 Cup career starts. He retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2019 season to spend time with his family, but returned to compete in the 2020 Daytona 500 for Rick Ware Racing, where he finished in fourth place.

“I am thrilled to be back in The DAYTONA 500 driving the new 2022 Ford Mustang for RWR,” Ragan said. “I have always loved racing at Daytona, and know that we will have a shot to lead laps and contend for the win this year. The DAYTONA 500 is a special race with the best drivers in the world, and I cant wait to hit the track.”

The 2022 Daytona 500 will mark Ragan’s 16th consecutive appearance in NASCAR’s most prestigious events to commence a new season of competition as he bids for his first 500 victory. He will also be serving as one of two competitors driving a chartered entry for Rick Ware Racing, which is aligned with Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates Engines for this season.

“I am really excited to have David back behind the wheel of one of our Rick Ware Racing Ford’s,” Rick Ware, team owner of Rick Ware Racing, said. “David is a great asset to the RWR family. In 2020, RWR scored our first Top 5 in the DAYTONA 500 with Ragan behind the wheel, and I’m optimistic that through our new Ford Performance alliance, we could see that No. 15 leading the field to the checkered flag on February 20th.”

Additional information regarding the remainder of Ragan’s schedule along with sponsorships for Rick Ware Racing will be announced at a later date.

Ragan is scheduled to compete in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, which is scheduled to occur on February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.