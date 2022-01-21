Hemric set for Daytona 500 return with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing took to social media to announce that Daniel Hemric will be driving the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway scheduled for February 20.

Hemric, the reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion from Kannapolis, North Carolina, is coming off his breakout season to date in NASCAR, where he drove the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra to the 2021 Xfinity Series championship and his first career victory across NASCAR’s top three national touring series after edging the 2020 Xfinity champion Austin Cindric in a thrilling final lap battle at Phoenix Raceway. He also earned 15 top-five results and 21 top-10 results en route to the title as he became the first competitor to achieve a first victory and championship in the same event.

This season, he is set to pilot Kaulig Racing’s No. 11 Chevrolet Camaro as a full-time Xfinity Series competitor in a quest to defend his series championship. Alex Yontz will be remaining in the Xfinity circuit to serve as Hemric’s crew chief.

In addition, Hemric will be serving as one of three competitors in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 “all-star” entry throughout the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season alongside fellow Xfinity competitors AJ Allmendinger and Noah Gragson. Matt Swiderski will be serving as crew chief for the No. 16 team that will be making its first appearance in the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 6 with Allmendinger scheduled to compete.

The No. 16 entry will be one of two full-time Cup entries for Kaulig Racing this upcoming season as Justin Haley will be driving the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on a full-time basis led by veteran crew chief Trent Owens.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will mark Hemric’s second career start in NASCAR’s prestigious crown-jewel events to commence a new season of racing. He made his 500 debut in 2019 with Richard Childress Racing, where he finished 34th after being eliminated in a late multi-car incident. The season opener at Daytona will also mark Hemric’s first start in NASCAR’s premier series since the 2019 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Hemric finished 12th in RCR’s No. 8 entry and captured the Cup Rookie-of-the-Year title.

Kaulig Racing is coming off one of its successful seasons to date, where the team tallied nine victories in the Xfinity circuit made between AJ Allmendinger, Jeb Burton and Justin Haley as Allmendinger made the Championship Round at Phoenix in November before settling in fourth place in the 2021 Xfinity drivers’ standings. In addition, the team achieved its first victory in the Cup Series with Allmendinger at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in August following an overtime, two-lap shootout.

Hemric is scheduled to make his Daytona 500 return with Kaulig Racing at Daytona International Speedway on February 20 with the race scheduled to commence at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.