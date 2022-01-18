SCHLUTER SYSTEMS NORTH AMERICA RE-UPS WITH LAJOIE, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS FOR 2022 NASCAR CUP SERIES CAMPAIGN

CONCORD, N.C. (January 18, 2022) – Spire Motorsports announced today Schluter Systems North America has renewed its partnership with the team and will serve as the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for seven NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races in 2022.

The Schluter Systems livery will be showcased aboard LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevy beginning with the March 6 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, the tile-industry specialist will also serve as LaJoie’s primary sponsor for the Echo Park Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, the Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, the Yellawood 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix International Raceway.

Additionally, Schluter Systems will be an associate sponsor of the No. 7 team across the balance of the 2022 season.

The Schluter Systems partnership has been a mainstay throughout LaJoie’s NCS career with the 30-year-old driver representing the organization both on and away from the racetrack dating back to 2017.

“After another season of partnering with Corey LaJoie and our first full season of working with Spire Motorsports, it is clear we’ve found a great home for Schluter Systems,” said Schluter Systems owner, Udo Schluter. “We’ve always had confidence in Corey’s ability and with the integration of the NextGen car, we are confident that we’ll see a big performance boost in 2022.”

Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy-to-use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Educational workshops and intuitive approaches to product design champions Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service.

“Schluter Systems has been a key partner of mine since I began my Cup career,” said LaJoie. “Without their commitment, I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m profoundly grateful for the relationships we’ve created and grown with both their customers and employees across the world. We’re thrilled to welcome Schluter back for another great season at Spire Motorsports.”

LaJoie finished ninth in last year’s Daytona 500 and went on to earn three top-15 and nine top-20 finishes over 35 races in 2022.

“We’re proud that Schluter Systems has agreed to renew its partnership and continue building on what we started in 2021,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Corey, (crew chief) Ryan Sparks and the entire team did everything we asked of them, and really, a lot more. We’re building something that we know is going to take time but we like the direction we’re heading. The new car is going to help even the playing field so we’re ready to get going.”

The 2022 NCS season gets underway next month with the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway. The 64th running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 20 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The first of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Schluter®-Systems …

Schluter Systems provides innovative, easy to use installation systems to support the durability, integrity and design of tile installations. With over 8,000 products within its growing portfolio, Schluter Systems is continuously improving the landscape of the tile industry. Their educational workshops and intuitive approach to product design supports Schluter’s position as an industry leader in quality and service. Schluter Systems services North America with multiple Training, Distribution and Manufacturing facilities in Plattsburgh, NY, Montreal, QC, Reno, NV, and Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit www.schluter.com.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.