Day Chaser® Cocktails and Hendrick Motorsports launch new partnership with No. 48 team

CANNED COCKTAIL BRAND ALIGNS WITH DRIVER ALEX BOWMAN

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 18, 2022) – Canned cocktail brand Day Chaser has joined Hendrick Motorsports as an official partner of Alex Bowman and the driver’s No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team in the NASCAR Cup Series.

With a three-year agreement through 2024, Day Chaser will be featured on the fire suits of Bowman and his No. 48 crew members. The brand will also receive prominent placement on the team’s transporter and other equipment used throughout race weekends.

In addition to Bowman and his No. 48 Chevy, Day Chaser will have rights to use the full Hendrick Motorsports stable of race cars and stylized car numbers in its advertising and promotion.

“It’s thrilling to align Day Chaser with Hendrick Motorsports, the most successful team in NASCAR history,” said David Mandler of Northeast Drinks Group, parent company of Day Chaser. “The multi-year partnership allows us to build the Day Chaser brand alongside the best in the sport. We look forward to utilizing all the touchpoints Hendrick Motorsports has to offer via its deep relationships in the auto and racing worlds, including live events, advertising, and social media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Alex and the No. 48 team and look forward to a successful first season in 2022. We expect to see Day Chaser in victory lane a lot this year.”

Bowman, 28, is coming off a banner 2021 season in which he delivered a career-best four points-paying race wins and secured his fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series playoff appearance. The Tucson, Arizona, native opened the year with his second DAYTONA 500 pole position and went on to achieve personal bests in top-five finishes (eight) and top-10s (16).

“The opportunity to introduce a cool new brand like Day Chaser to Hendrick Motorsports and NASCAR is awesome for me,” Bowman said. “The product tastes great and really fits my personality and lifestyle. Our team has a lot we want to accomplish this year, so the goal is to have plenty of post-race celebrations featuring Day Chaser.”

Part of the Vermont Cider Company’s portfolio of award-winning brands, Day Chaser is a refreshing spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice and sparkling water. The easy drinking beverage is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. All Day Chasers are 100 calories and certified gluten free with only 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients.

“We’re pleased to welcome Day Chaser to our team,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “It’s a young and exciting brand that we’re able to pair with a young and exciting driver. Alex is a rising star in our sport and will be an excellent ambassador for Day Chaser. We look forward to growing this new relationship and developing a successful program together.”

ABOUT DAY CHASER® COCKTAILS:

Day Chaser is a ready-to-drink spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice and sparkling water. This easy drinking beverage is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. All Day Chasers are 100 calories, certified gluten free, with only 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients. Day Chaser features the perfect balance of spirit, fruit flavors and carbonation. Day Chaser launched first with two vodka and sparkling water styles, with two more vodka and four tequila styles available in Spring 2022. For additional information, to purchase online and find Day Chaser near you, please visit DayChaser.com. Be sure to follow @DayChaser on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Day Chaser is part of the Vermont Cider Company’s portfolio of award-winning brands, based in Middlebury, Vermont, owned by Northeast Drinks Group.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport’s premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (280) and laps led (nearly 75,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.