WÜRTH EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH TEAM PENSKE AND TEAMS UP WITH RYAN BLANEY IN 2022

Global Partner for Hands-On Professionals Transitions to the No. 12 Ford Team this Season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 24, 2021) – Team Penske and Würth jointly announced today that the two companies will continue their long-standing partnership, focused on the No. 12 Ford Mustang and driver Ryan Blaney for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Würth’s first race as a primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford will come in the second event of the year at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on February 27. In addition to the race at Auto Club Speedway, Würth will be featured as the primary sponsor on the No. 12 Ford Mustang in Cup Series races at Talladega and Watkins Glen in 2022.

“We are very excited to enter our 11th year as a proud partner of Team Penske and we are thrilled to welcome Ryan into our Würth family,” stated Thomas O’Neill, Executive Vice President/CEO of Würth Line Craft North America. “Ryan’s preparation, positive attitude, and drive to win are qualities that mirror our Würth culture and what we also look for in our employees. We look forward to success on the track this season in the No. 12 at Fontana, Talladega, and Watkins Glen.”

The partnership between Team Penske and Würth began in 2012, with the company serving as a multi-race primary sponsor on the No. 2 Ford team. Würth has visited Victory Lane three times as a primary sponsor – twice with Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series and once with Sam Hornish Jr. in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Team Penske has enjoyed a great relationship with the Wurth USA group for over 10 years,” said Roger Penske. “Their dedication to excellence and high-quality products aligns perfectly with our business and our focus on performance. The partnership with Wurth benefits our teams at the track and at our race shop, as well as our automotive dealerships and truck leasing facilities across the United States and around the world. We look forward to building on our partnership as Wurth teams up with Ryan (Blaney) and the No. 12 Ford team in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.”

Blaney enters his seventh full-time season in NASCAR’s premier division in 2022. On the strength of three wins and strong performances throughout the 2021 season, Blaney narrowly missed qualifying for the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Posting his most career victories in a single season, Blaney advanced to the Playoffs Round of 8 for the second time in his career. Blaney has seven wins, 49 top-five and 96 top-10 finishes in 234 NASCAR Cup Series starts entering this season.

“I’m really excited to start the next chapter with Würth in their relationship with Team Penske,” said Blaney. “Obviously they’ve been to Victory Lane a few times and I’m hoping to take them back there at Auto Club Speedway in the second race of the season. I’m really excited about the opportunity to represent them on and off the track with the No. 12 Würth Ford Mustang. It’s especially exciting having the opportunity to be part of a large community of over 82,000 employees and millions of customers around the world.”

Würth Representatives show up for their customers across the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries providing quality products, unparalleled service, and customized solutions to make their jobs easier. Würth prides itself on having the very best cleaners, fasteners, adhesives, as well as industry leading vending machine inventory management systems. These systems and quality Würth products are used by Team Penske, both in its race shop and at the track.

About Würth

Würth is Quality. The Würth Companies of North America provide customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA is the leading supplier of high-quality products and services for the transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. Würth North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinet and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. The Würth Group’s 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million customers every day.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 590 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.