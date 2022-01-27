“Hidden” Jeep Design Features: Easter Eggs in the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Renegade

Jeep Easter Eggs

Jeep designers are notorious for hiding Easter eggs throughout their vehicles. These are little design features that often go unnoticed by the average person. However, once you know where to look, you can find them everywhere! In this article, we will discuss some of the most well-hidden Easter eggs on the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Jeep Renegade. So if you’re looking for a new challenge, be sure to check out these hidden gems!

Jeep Wrangler Easter Eggs

The first known easter egg on a Jeep is on the 1997 Wrangler TJ. If you look at the cowl on the Jeep you will find the same 7 bar grill that is located on the front. This was the first time that this design feature had been used on a production vehicle.

When you move to the latest model of the Jeep Wrangler, the JL, you can find a pair of flip-flops located on the passenger front hood vent. This is in reference to Rick Pewe who is a writer for off-road magazines and frequently goes on the trails wearing open-toed flip flops.

Jeep Renegade Easter Eggs

On the front of the Jeep Renegade, you will find several Easter eggs. The most prominent is the “Born to Rule” badge that is located in the center of the grille. This slogan was originally used by Fiat and has been adopted by Jeep as their company motto.

Another Easter egg on the Renegade is the Jeep Grilles that you can find located on the sides of the rearview mirror bezel. These are unmistakable as the original willy’s Jeep grill and is a nod to the heritage of the Jeep brand. Also incorporated for the heritage is the saying “Since 1941” on the infotainment center-surround. This is the year that Jeep first started production.

Jeep Cherokee Easter Eggs

The Easter eggs on the Jeep Grand Cherokee are a little more difficult to find. One of them is located on the wheel center caps. If you look closely, you will see that they feature the standard seven-slot design that has been used on all Jeeps since WWII.

Another Easter egg can be found on the front grille. If you look at the top of the grille, you will see that it is shaped like a traditional headlight. This was done as a tribute to older Jeep models.

Finally, one of the most difficult Easter eggs to find is located in the interior of the car. There is an image hidden in the wood trim on the dashboard that Jeep designers included as a tribute to their founder, Willys-Overland.

As you can see, Jeep designers have put a lot of thought into hiding these Easter eggs throughout their vehicles. So if you’re looking for a new challenge, be sure to look for them! You may be surprised at what you find. If you would like to know more about all the easter eggs jeep designers have hidden in their vehicles head to https://highcountryoffroad.com/jeep-easter-egg/ where they wrote an in-depth article covering this very subject.