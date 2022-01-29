Justice Brothers looking to continue success at Motul Petit Le Mans

Sponsors contenders Taylor Racing, JDC Miller and Performance Tech in 60th running of classic enduro

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (27 Jan. 2022) – Justice Brothers looks to continue its winning ways in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and will have three top contenders poised to vie for the 60th edition of America’s premier sports car race – including both of the front-row starters.

Justice Brothers is riding a three-year winning streak in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Racing event, backing Wayne Taylor Racing’s Konica Minolta DPi in 2019-21, in addition to victory with that team in 2017.

This weekend, Wayne Taylor Racing looks to win the event for an unprecedented fourth-consecutive time, with Justice Brothers backing the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 of Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens.

Ricky Taylor will start on the pole when his father Wayne Taylor gives the command to start engines in his role as co-Grand Marshal. Taylor and Albuquerque took the top position by winning Sunday’s 100-minute qualifying race to highlight the Roar Before the Rolex 24.

Justice Brothers also sponsors the No. 5 JDC Miller MotorSports Mustang Sampling/Galp/Mishara Cadillac DPi, set to start second after Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook finished second in the qualifying race.

The pair will be joined by Loic Duval and Ben Keating. Vautier and Duval gave the team its biggest victory in the 2021 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. JDC Miller finished third in the Prototype Challenge class in its IMSA WeatherTech Championship debut in the 2015 Rolex 24, and won the PC class in that event to open the 2016 campaign. The team’s sporting director is Christian Fittipaldi, who scored two of his four overall triumphs in the Rolex 24 carrying the familiar Mustang Sampling colors.

JDC MotorSports also competes in IMSA’s Prototype Challenge. Memo Gidley and Alexsander Koreiba finished third during the Roar’s three-hour season opener. The team also fields Duqueine D08s for brothers Keith and David Grant, 10th at the Roar, and 16th-place finishers Joe Robillard and Stevan McAleer.

Justice Brothers has a top contender in LMP3, Brent O’Neil’s No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Cardio Access/ DOGOH.jp/Copec/ Emasa/ AIG Ligier JS P320 JS P320 driven by for Nico Pino, Dan Goldburg, Hikaru Abe and Garett Grist. Pino was the second-fastest qualifier in the class in qualifying, and joined Abe in a seventh-place finish in the 100-minute qualifying race.

The team is a former winner of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, showcasing the classic events at Daytona, Sebring, Watkins Glen and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Brothers Zeke, Ed and Gus Justice founded the Justice Brothers Race Car Repair and Fabrication shop in California in 1946. Two years later, they relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, where they became the first major sponsor for the fledgling NASCAR stock car efforts.. The family returned to California in 1956, and began developing its own brand of quality automotive products 10 years later.

Over the years, Justice Brothers has enjoyed success in major events. The company’s breakthrough came when it sponsored Johnnie Parsons’ winning efforts in the 1950 Indy 500, and also sponsored Johnny Mantz that year in winning the inaugural Southern 500 at Darlington – NASCAR’s first 500-mile race. Prior to supporting Castroneves’ fourth Indy 500 triumph, the company sponsored A.J. Foyt in becoming the first four-time winner of the open-wheel classic in 1977.