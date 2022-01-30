RISI COMPETIZIONE 18-HOUR RACE REPORT

ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA – 2022

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo No. 62:

James Calado (GBR)

Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Daniel Serra (BRA)

(Daytona Beach, Fla., January 30, 2022)… At the 18-hour mark of the 2022 running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO holds second position in the GTD Pro class with top four cars all on the same lap.

James Calado had just entered the car at the halfway point of the 24-hour enduro. The Brit kept the Prancing Horse in second place in the GTD Pro class through some clean racing before the 12th caution of the race in just under 13 hours of racing took place.

He held the second position in class for a bit before another full course caution flag was waved, which shuffled him around the top three positions. Just before the 14-hour mark he brought the No. 62 in while in the lead for a full pit stop and driver change to Davide Rigon on Lap 395.

(L-R): Risi Competizione Team Principal Giuseppe Risi and driver Davide Rigon

Rigon was relegated back to sixth in class after the stop and climbed back a couple positions before pitting just after the 15-hour mark in P5 for a standard stop after another caution flag flew at 4:49 a.m. The Risi team took advantage of the yellow with a brief stop just 12 minutes later. Rigon remained for a third stint and had a fairly clear drive and stop an hour later. He eventually pitted around 6:37 a.m., just before the 17-hour mark for a driver change to Daniel Serra and standard pit stop.

Serra managed some solid racing for his first stint and brought the No. 62 into second place in GTD Pro by his first full stop right at the 18th hour.

QUOTES:

James Calado, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO:

“It’s difficult and we know the reasons why. It’s difficult to kind of persuade the guys to listen to what we want to do going forward. There’s obviously a fine balance between safety and performance. I know the others have got a better chance to win when they turn up the engines. I’ve seen it; they press a button. Obviously, we are flat out. So, the only way to win is to risk. For me, that’s the way forward going into the morning. We need to keep position because we don’t have straight line speed, but we have good lap times. So, that’s the only way we can stay ahead if we can pull a gap to the guy in second. Fingers crossed. From experience and many 24-hours (races), trying to persuade the guys to listen and then we might have a chance.”

Davide Rigon, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 EVO:

“It was a long stint but sometimes in the night it’s best to just keep driving and stay in a rhythm. It was a pretty smooth stint for the most part. You must just keep a good watch for other cars, but the car is good.”

Rolex 24 At Daytona U.S. Broadcast Schedule:

Sunday, January 30, 2022:

USA Until 12:00pm ET

NBC 12:00-2:00pm ET

Flag-to-Flag Coverage: Live on Peacock

