MOLSON COORS EXTENDS LONG-TIME TEAM PENSKE PARTNERSHIP WITH NO. 2 FORD MUSTANG NASCAR CUP SERIES TEAM

All-Star Race Sponsorship with Rookie Austin Cindric Builds on 35 Plus-Year Relationship

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 1, 2022) – Continuing one of the longest-standing partnerships in all of motorsports, Molson Coors and Team Penske will once again team up to feature the Keystone Light brand on the No. 2 Ford Mustang in 2022. NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year contender Austin Cindric will race the Keystone Light Mustang in May at the NASCAR All-Star race hosted at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Our 35-year legacy partnership with Team Penske – a constant in motorsports for nearly four decades – has seen an all-star lineup of Molson Coors brands and Penske drivers teaming up to race for championships,” says Adam Dettman, Head of Partnerships at Molson Coors. “Now, Austin Cindric is jumping behind the wheel of the iconic No. 2 car for Keystone Light’s second year as the featured brand. We look forward to raising a cold Keystone Light in victory lane with Austin and his Penske teammates in 2022.”

Molson Coors first partnered with Team Penske in the 1980s, racing in the INDYCAR SERIES as driver Danny Sullivan won multiple races while representing the Miller brand. The Molson Coors and Team Penske partnership reached a new level in 1991 when Miller became the sponsor of the No. 2 Cup Series car driven by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace. The No. 2 team has proudly carried Molson Coors brands for more than 30 years. The tradition will extend to the 2022 season with Cindric driving the Keystone Light Ford Mustang.

“Becoming the driver of the iconic No. 2 in the Cup Series has helped me develop an even deeper appreciation for the rich history of the car and the team,” said Cindric, the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Champion. “Building on the partnership with Keystone Light and Molson Coors adds another chapter to that history. The No. 2 has evolved over the years. First it was Midnight, then the Blue Deuce – so I’m excited to add to the tradition and ‘Grab a Stone’ with Keystone Light and our team in 2022.”

In 2021, Keystone Light fueled fan love with a slew of sweepstakes for autographed merchandise and branded sportswear and ‘Stones (beer) to enjoy during race day. Fans and beer lovers alike can look forward to continued support and interactive activations from Keystone Light into 2022.

Cindric begins his NASCAR Cup Series rookie season in 2022 following four winning years competing in the Xfinity Series. In addition to winning the 2020 series title, Cindric helped secure the sixth NXS Owners’ Championship for Roger Penske last season. Collectively, Cindric has produced 13 wins, 62 top-five and 89 top-10 finishes in 133 Xfinity Series starts. The racer made his Cup Series debut this past season, competing in seven races for Team Penske with a pair of top-15 finishes.

For the second-consecutive season, Texas Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star race in 2022 with the 50-lap All-Star Open and the 100-lap All-Star race on May 22.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life’s moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 590 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete full-time in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.