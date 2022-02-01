Violet Defense to Serve as Primary Partner for Keselowski at LA Clash

Keselowski to Debut 2022 Violet Defense Scheme in his RFK Debut at Clash; Innovative brand to be featured as the primary on multiple entries for the No. 6 and No. 17 in ’22 Season

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 1, 2022) – Violet Defense, who joined the RFK Racing fold in 2021, will serve as the primary partner when NASCAR Champion Brad Keselowski makes his much anticipated debut as the driver/owner for RFK Racing this Sunday in the iconic No. 6 Ford at the Clash at the LA Coliseum. In addition, the leading innovation brand will serve as the primary partner on multiple entries for the No. 6 and No. 17 NASCAR Cup Fords during the 2022 season.

“We are excited to be partnering with the RFK Racing team again this year, especially with Brad joining the team. Not only does this partnership give us the opportunity to support the RFK team, it gives us a great platform to educate businesses and the sports community about the value of UV disinfection to protect the health and safety of their teams,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense.

Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series Champion, joined RFK Racing in November and enters the 2022 campaign as one of the sport’s top drivers to watch. He finished top-10 in points in nine of the last 11 seasons, including a runner-up result in 2020. Overall Keselowski has 75 NASCAR wins including 35 in the Cup Series, and will embark on his 13th full-time season in the sport’s top level.

The much anticipated LA Clash will take place Sunday (Feb. 6, 6 p.m. ET, FOX). The Orlando-based germ killing company entered into a multi-year partnership in the fall of 2021, debuting with a four-race slate to close out that season. In addition to the primary schedule below, Violet Defense will continue to serve as an associate partner in all races in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to not only continue, but expand this partnership with Violet Defense, a company that is proving to push the envelope in all areas,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing President. “Their excitement to be in the sport and with our race team is unparalleled, and their products and services continue to be at the forefront of our efforts to keep our employees safe and healthy both at home and on the road.”

Violet Defense Primary Races

Feb. 6: Clash – No. 6

Feb. 27: Fontana – No. 6

March 13: Phoenix – No. 6

April 3: Richmond – No. 17

July 31: Indy Road Course – No. 17

Oct. 23: Homestead – No. 6

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense’s technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn (@violetdefense).

About Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing

RFK Racing, in its 35th season of competition in 2022, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner himself in the NASCAR Truck Series, joins the ownership fold while piloting the iconic No. 6 Ford, and brings to the team a championship mindset himself having won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.