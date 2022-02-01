Search
Weekend schedule and format for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

By Angela Campbell
Photo by Michael Chow for NASCAR-Digital Media

NASCAR’S Busch Light Clash exhibition race will have a new look in 2022. Since 1979 this event has been held at Daytona International Speedway as a prelude to the regular season. This year, for the first time, the 150-lap event will be held on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval that has been constructed inside the renowned Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

There will not be any regular pit stops during the Busch Light Clash but there will be a break at the halfway point of the race on Lap 75. At this time, teams will have a six-minute window to make adjustments. Caution laps during the race will not count.

Kyle Busch, the returning Busch Light Clash winner, also won in 2012. Dale Earnhardt holds the all-time record with six victories.

The FORMAT

Only 23 drivers will advance to the main event on Sunday with 36 drivers currently vying for one of those spots. Qualifying will be held Saturday and the order will be set by the final 2021 Cup Series owner points, from lowest in owner points to highest.

Every car entered in the Clash will participate in one of the four heat races Sunday afternoon. There will be 10 drivers in each heat race and the top-four finishers in each heat race (16 drivers) will automatically advance to the main event.

The fastest driver from Saturday’s qualifying session will start on the pole in the first heat race and the second-fastest will start on the pole for the second heat race with this formula continuing through each heat race, as shown below.

Heat Race 1 Lineup

  1. Fastest in qualifying

2. Fifth fastest

3. Ninth fastest

4. 13th fastest

Heat Race 2 Lineup

  1. Second fastest in qualifying

2. Sixth fastest

3. 10th fastest

4. 14th fastest

After the heat races, there will be a final opportunity to qualify for entry into the Clash with two Last Chance Qualifiers comprised of 50 laps each. The top three finishers in each LCQ race (6 drivers) will advance to the Busch Light Clash.

The last position (23rd) will go to the driver who finished the highest in the 2021 points standings but did not earn a spot in the heat races or the Last Chance Qualifiers.

The Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 5

12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: – Cup Series practice – The teams will be divided into three groups and each group will have three 8-minute practice sessions – FS2/MRN

8:30 – 9:30 p.m.: – Cup Series qualifying – single-car, three laps – FS1/MRN

Sunday, Feb. 6

3 p.m. ET: – Busch Light Clash qualifying heat races (Four heat races – 25 laps each – FOX/MRN

4:10 p.m. ET (time approximate): Two last-chance qualifiers – 50 laps each – FOX/MRN

6 p.m. ET: – Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, 150 laps – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Entry List:

EntryCar No.DriverTeamCrew ChiefManufacturer
11Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamPhil SurgenChevrolet
22Austin CindricTeam PenskeJeremy BullinsFord
33Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingJustin AlexanderChevrolet
44Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingRodney ChildersFord
55Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsCliff DanielsChevrolet
66Brad KeselowskiRoush Fenway Keselowski RacingMatt McCallFord
77Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsRyan SparksChevrolet
88Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingRandall BurnettChevrolet
99Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsAlan GustafsonChevrolet
1010Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingDrew BlickensderferFord
1111Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingChris GabehartToyota
1212Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeJonathan HasslerFord
1314Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingJohnny KlausmeierFord
1415Ryan PreeceRick Ware RacingJason HoughtalingFord
1516AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingMatt SwiderskiChevrolet
1617Chris BuescherRoush Fenway Keselowski RacingScott GravesFord
1718Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingSeth ChavkaToyota
1819Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingJames SmallToyota
1920Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingAdam StevensToyota
2021Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingBrian WilsonFord
2122Joey LoganoTeam PenskePaul WolfeFord
2223Bubba Wallace23XI RacingBootie BarkerToyota
2324William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRyan FugleChevrolet
2431Justin HaleyKaulig RacingTrent OwensChevrolet
2534Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsBlake HarrisFord
2638Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsSeth BarbourFord
2741Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingMike ShiplettFord
2842Ty DillonPetty GMS RacingJerame DonleyChevrolet
2943Erik JonesPetty GMS RacingDave ElenzChevrolet
3045Kurt Busch23XI RacingBilly ScottToyota
3147Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingBrian PattieChevrolet
3248Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsGreg IvesChevrolet
3351Cody WareRick Ware RacingBilly PlourdeFord
3477Landon CassillSpire MotorsportsKevin BellicourtChevrolet
3578BJ McLeodLive Fast MotorsportsLee LeslieFord
3699Daniel SuarezTrackHouse Racing TeamTravis MackChevrolet


Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
