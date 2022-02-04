Justice Brothers scores double-podium in 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona

Wayne Taylor Racing a close second in bid for fourth-consecutive victory

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (2 Feb. 2022) – Justice Brothers placed two cars on the podium in a bid for a fourth-consecutive victory in the 60th Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s three-year winning streak came to a close after coming up just three seconds shy of the checkered flag on the way to a strong second place finish. It was another Justice Brothers squad sharing in the post race champagne shower in Daytona as JDC Miller Motorsports brought home a very competitive third place finish.

Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and newcomer Will Stevens led extensively and were well-placed for another run to victory with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05. The team was in the thick of the fight all the way. A cut tire in the early going cost the team three laps, but Taylor regained the lead after a 150-lap comeback.

Car owner Wayne Taylor helped give the command to start the opening round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, joined by fellow Grand Marshals and racing legends Mario Andretti, Hurley Haywood, Bobby Rahal, Scott Pruett and Jack Roush.

“The team executed beautifully, but I just didn’t have enough at the end to go get Helio,” said Ricky Taylor of their late race duel. “I’m disappointed right now, but tomorrow we’ll begin working towards Sebring. I think it’s a really good start to the year. I’m really proud to have my teammates next to me, they all did an amazing job. Thanks to Konica Minolta, Harrison Contracting and all the guys that gave us the opportunity to be here. Looking forward to Sebring now. It can’t come soon enough.”

Loic Duval, Tristan Vautier, Richard Westbrook and Ben Keating shared the JDC Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi-V.R – the lone car in the seven-car DPi field not to go a lap down. Having pitted later than the top two contenders, Duval was ready to pounce if the top two encountered problems late in the race; his late charge came up to within one-second of second-place Taylor.

Performance Tech MotorSports again carried the familiar Justice Brothers’ decals in the LMP3 class. The team ran in podium contention until encountering issues, eventually retiring with a drive train issue.

Dan Goldburg, Hikaru Abe, Garett Grist and Nico Pino co-drove Brent O’Neil’s No. 38 Cardio Access/DOGOH.jp/Emasa/AIG Ligier JS P320, retiring from the event with less than two hours remaining. The team was running in the top three when it was taken out by an LMP2 car during the night. From that point, it was a matter of playing catch-up while the crew struggled with various issues and freezing temperatures.

“I’m really proud of the crew for pushing threw and taking care of everything,” O’Neil said. “We’ll come back stronger at the next one.”

The “next one” will be another American endurance classic – the 70th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. John Church’s JDC Miller MotorSports is defending winner of the event, set for Saturday, March 19.

Connect with us on:

Facebook: JusticeBrothersInc

Twitter: @JusticeBrosInc

Instagram: justicebros