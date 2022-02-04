A Comprehensive Guide to Learning Dirt Bike Riding as a Beginner

You may have recently bought a dirt bike, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to get started, especially as a beginner.

These bikes are meant to be driven off-road, so one mistake could lead to devastating consequences. No one wants that.

Moreover, beginners are more likely to commit mistakes due to obvious reasons.

Before these points make you anxious, hear us out! Dirt biking can be fun. You just need to know the right way to approach the training. This blog post will discuss useful tips about riding dirt bikes as a beginner. You don’t want to miss this!

Practice Makes Perfect

Dirt biking entails risk, but the more you practice, the lesser your chances of making fatal mistakes.

Beginners are asked to ride in non-populated areas until they feel confident enough to train in the streets. This means that you should ride near empty roads and preferred trails with little traffic. When you’ve become a pro at riding, it’s time to move to a populated area!

If you hire a trainer, they will also let you know about various safety practices that will keep you from crashing during practice sessions.

Learn to Control the Bike

There are specific maneuvers that beginners should avoid until they’ve learned more about dirt biking.

For example, if you’re learning how to ride an off-road motorcycle for the first time, don’t try cornering at full speed. You first need to master avoiding obstacles. Remember that it’s one thing to avoid them, and it’s another to ride through them.

Maintain the Bike

Before starting your dirt biking training, it’s best to learn the basics of maintaining the bike. At least familiarize yourself with how to control the throttle and brakes.

Knowing how to use these controls will help you better understand the driving techniques used in dirt bikes! For example, when taking a turn at high speed while riding on uneven terrain, the bike needs to be brought down to a lower gear. This can neutralize the bike’s speed and allow you to turn easily!

However, if you haven’t maintained your bike properly, chances are some components may not function at their best. This will pose difficulty in maneuvering your bike.

Know the Right Protective Gear

Having the right gear for dirt biking is critical. This includes protective gear such as a helmet, boots, gloves and goggles. You obviously don’t want to get injured during your training sessions! The safety gear must be top-notch and should fit you well.

Understand How to Brake and Accelerate

Many beginners make the mistake of not braking till it’s too late. This often leads to them skidding their bike or losing control.

Another common mistake is accelerating at the wrong time, which again can lead to loss of balance. A good dirt biker knows when to accelerate and brake for maximum control. If you can brake and accelerate perfectly, you’d be on your way to becoming eligible for real riding soon!

Understand the Gears

To learn how to ride a dirt bike as a beginner, you need to familiarize yourself with the different gear ratios.

The higher the number, the more torque is generated for each wheel turn. This means that you’ll be able to accelerate quickly in high gear, but this will also drain your battery fast. If you’re low on speed, consider shifting down so you can move at a much slower pace!

Conclusion

Riding a dirt bike can be easy and fun. It all depends on how vigorously you practice and how well you take care of your bike.

If you follow these tips, learning to ride a dirt bike as a beginner will be easier than expected.

Remember that safety is of utmost importance here, so don’t take shortcuts!

Got any questions? Ask us in the comments!