Tribute To A Champion

Mooresville, NC., Feb 10, 2022 – The late Bob Keselowski to be honored by Empire Racing Group in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, at Daytona International Speedway.

Empire Racing Group is transforming the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Sean Corr to the black No. 29 Winnebago to replicate the car Keselowski drove when he raced in the ARCA Series. “When I approached Empire team owner’s John and Sean Corr they were more than happy to make this happen. This tribute means the world to me, Bob was a very good friend, he helped me and my team a lot. Honoring him will be one of the most rewarding parts of my career, this is a win to me”, said Mike “Grumpy” Cheek, Team Manager for Empire Racing.

Empire Team owner John Corr says, “Bob was not only a friend to our team but helped us with multiple car builds and setups. Words can not explain how honored we are as a team to pay tribute to a true champion”. Team owner and driver Sean Corr says, “It’s a great feeling to have the opportunity to drive the iconic No.29 to memorialize such a great man and his achievements in racing”.

Keselowski won 24 races throughout his ARCA career and won the series championship in 1989. He later moved on to the Camping World Truck Series racing in the inaugural race for that series. The No. 29 was once again in victory lane in 1997 with the Truck Series.

