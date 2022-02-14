Drew Dollar joins Joe Gibbs Racing for Xfinity superspeedway events

Drew Dollar will be joining forces with Joe Gibbs Racing to pilot the No. 18 Toyota Supra in all four superspeedway events for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

The 21-year-old Dollar from Atlanta, Georgia, will make his Xfinity debut in the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 before returning two months later at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. He will then campaign at Daytona for a second time on August 26 followed by the series’ second visit to Talladega during the 2022 Xfinity Series Playoffs on October 1. With sponsorship support coming from Lynx Capital and Dollar Concrete, veteran Jason Ratcliff will be remaining at Joe Gibbs Racing to serve as the crew chief for the No. 18 Toyota team that will have multiple competitors pilot the ride throughout the season.

The news comes as Dollar is also scheduled to compete in four ARCA Menards Series events for Kyle Busch Motorsports this season, beginning at Daytona on February 19. He campaigned in 12 of 20 ARCA events for Venturini Motorsports in 2021, where he recorded a pole for the season-opening event at Daytona, six top-five results, eight top-10 results and a seventh-place result in the final standings. In 34 previous ARCA starts, he has one recorded victory, which occurred at Talladega in June 2020, along with a pole, 10 top-five results, 24 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 8.2. His best results in the ARCA standings is fourth place in 2020, where he campaigned in all 20 scheduled events.

In 2021, Dollar made his inaugural presence between NASCAR’s top three national touring series after competing in eight Camping World Truck Series events for Kyle Busch Motorsports. During this stint, he best on-track result was 10th place during the season-opening event at Daytona in February.

“I’m really excited to make my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in Daytona with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Dollar said. “This will be a great opportunity for me to continue my development with an organization that has a long history of success in this series and to learn from a crew chief like Jason Ratcliff.”

Dollar is the second competitor to be confirmed to pilot Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota Supra throughout the 2022 Xfinity Series season. Former Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne was confirmed as the first part-time competitor for the team’s “all-star” entry on February 9.

The remainder of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity Series driver lineup will be determined at a later date.

Dollar is scheduled to make his Xfinity Series debut at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19, with coverage to occur at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.