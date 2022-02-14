Gray Gaulding Debuts New Crypto Sponsor SAFE HEDGE at Daytona

Fort Worth, TX. (February 14, 2022) – Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce new partnership with crypto sponsor Safe Hedge LLC headquartered in Naples, Florida. Gray will be partnering with Mike Harmon Racing for the February 19th “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300” event at Daytona International Speedway competing in the #47 Safe Hedge Chevrolet Camaro.

Gaulding, who celebrates his 24th birthday this week, returns to the Xfinity Series and the World Center of Racing after competing in 19 Xfinity events in 2021. After a 2nd place finish in 2020 and 8th place finish in 2019 both at Daytona with ECR-powered Chevrolets, Gray is optimistic of the race outcome. Since 2014, Gaulding has a combined 140 starts across NASCAR’s top three series.

“I cannot be more excited to start the year competing in the Xfinity Series at Daytona especially with our new partner Safe Hedge onboard whose team not only believes in me but is also about moving fast and chasing after their dreams,” says Gaulding. “After our 2nd place run in 2020 with Bobby Dotter, I am excited to work with another small Xfinity team owner like Mike Harmon that loves the sport of racing as much as I do especially as an underdog! I am confident that NASCAR fans will have a very good idea of who and what Safe Hedge is all about after next Saturday!”

“Our team is very proud to have a Partner like Gray Gaulding representing our brand at one of the most prestigious race events of the year,’ said Dan Weiner, World-Class Wrestler, and CEO of Safe Hedge. “Gray represents the future of racing and the Champion in all of us that invests everything we have to be the best. We love how Gray holds himself as a great role model for the next generation.” Master Developer and COO Hugh Robinson followed up with, “NFT Tokenization is a novel way for Drivers to raise funds. It allows the fans to own part of their favorite Race Car or invest in the Driver. Our Devs are developing Gray’s First Edition NFT in our new NFT Factory. It will be available for sale on OpenSea and our Marketplace very soon.”

Returning sponsors for Daytona include Panini and Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers that participated in 2021 along with Debbie Clark who was born in Darlington, SC where her love of racing began. Over last few years she has sponsored race teams across the globe in honor of her father James E Williams, Navy, deceased and the destroyer named in his honor. Make sure to catch qualifying action on FS1 starting at 11:35 AM Eastern Time Saturday, February 19th.

About SAFEHEDGE

SAFEHEDGE is an ERC20 Utility Token on Ethereum for our Smart Hedging Ecosystem. We can Tokenize and leverage anything that has a chart including Stocks, Commodities, and Real Estate. The Uniswap Pool payout is higher in Interest Rewards than Legacy Banking. A Crypto AI Assistant, Phone Wallet App, Smart Liquidity Pool, Hybrid Flash Loan Yield Farm, NFT Factory / Market, and a Metaverse Trading Platform are in development. Our ecosystem was created to counter FOMO and FUD. Designed by traders for traders, this platform stands in defiance against the legacy system by leveraging Crypto’s volatility.

To help educate the community of NASCAR Driver Gray Gaulding, SAFEHEDGE is sponsoring a giveaway of 10,000 SAFEHEDGE Tokens to be given to a fan who registers in our “Free Crypto Airdrop” from Gray’s Car QR Code. All you need to do is submit a completed Airdrop Form. We understand new technology can be overwhelming, so we have a YouTube Channel made to give education and tutorials on how to navigate our system. You can even call us if you have any questions. For more information visit safehedgecrypto.com. and enter 10K token giveaway.

About Panini America

The Panini Group, established 60 years ago in Modena, Italy, has subsidiaries throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States. Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, FIFA, UFC, MLBPA, NASCAR, College, Disney, Epic Games and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc. Panini has distribution channels in more than 150 countries and employs a staff of over 1,200. For more information visit us at www.paniniamerica.net, www.paninigroup.com or http://blog.paniniamerica.net/. You can also follow Panini America on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

About Kuykendall Hearing Aid Centers

We are a full-service hearing health care clinic. We provide comprehensive hearing evaluations, full-service hearing aid services, custom ear plugs for noise and water protection, cerumen (ear wax) removal and more. We understand the impact that losing your hearing can have on your enjoyment of daily activities as well as relationships. We treat each patient uniquely by offering personalized hearing care that includes diagnostic evaluations, education and rehabilitation tools to ensure the right hearing solutions are provided. For more information visit http:\\www.kuykendallhearing.com.

About SMG

Standout Management Group is a sports and entertainment talent management and activation agency headquartered at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. SMG is considered as an “outside the box” agency that works with brand partners and celebrities to help brands “stand out” from the rest by leveraging motorsports, music and other professional sports platforms. Additionally, SMG uses advanced technology solutions and data capture methods to maximize activation results. For more information, visit http://www.standoutmg.com/.