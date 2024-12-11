NHRA RELEASES 2025 SCHEDULES FOR SPECIALTY CLASSES

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 11, 2024) – NHRA announced today the 2025 season schedule for each of its five specialty classes.

The Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle classes will return to the track at several NHRA national events throughout the 2025 season, giving fans a variety of thrilling options at races across the country.

The fan-favorite Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series will kick off its 10-race season at the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville before heading to the NHRA Arizona Nationals, returning to Phoenix and Firebird Motorsports Park after a successful debut in 2024. The regular season will continue with races at the four-wide race in Charlotte, Chicago and Bristol, with the final race before the playoffs taking place in Richmond.

The category’s Road to the Championship playoffs begin at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, continuing to the Charlotte fall race and St. Louis. Finally, NHRA will crown a Pro Mod champion at the fall race in Las Vegas. Can reigning 2024 champion Jordan Lazic go back-to-back, or will a new champion claim the title in 2025? Fans will be treated to fierce competition all season from the drivers of the standout class.

The ultra-competitive NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ class crowned Mark Pawuk the world champion last season, as the veteran won his first championship in the category. The factory hot rod class will have eight events during the 2025 season, beginning in Gainesville.

From there, Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown will race at the four-wide event in Charlotte, Chicago, Bristol and Norwalk, also taking part in the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis. The season then heads to Reading and Maple Grove Raceway before wrapping up their 2025 campaign at the NHRA Midwest Nationals in St. Louis.

In 2024, the NHRA Holley EFI Factory X division made its debut as an official class and racing enthusiasts were thrilled to welcome a new category to the NHRA ranks. The class’s sophomore season will start at the NHRA spring race at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte and continue for an eight-race series. Stops also include Chicago, Richmond, Norwalk and the U.S. Nationals in Indianapolis, as well Reading and St. Louis.

The category will finish its 2025 season in Dallas for the first time, as a champion will be crowned at the 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. Long-time NHRA racer Greg Stanfield earned the world title this season.

The Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock category has long been a fan-favorite category, boasting big speeds, big engines and popular hood scoops. The class was an official category in 2024, with Johnny Pluchino walking away with the championship.

This season, Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock will expand to an eight-race season, beginning at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte in late April. The year continues in Epping, Bristol and Norwalk for a busy June, and then will compete at Brainerd International Raceway in August. After a pair of September dates in Reading and the Charlotte fall race, the category will crown its champion in St. Louis as the class continues to grow at an impressive rate.

Finally, the Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle division is once again set for a four-race season, beginning at the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance in Chicago and continuing to Richmond, Brainerd and the Charlotte fall event. World champion and fan-favorite Larry “Spiderman” McBride will again be on track on his record-breaking motorcycle, looking to again incredible speeds of well more than 200 mph.

For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.