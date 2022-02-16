Direct Connection Contingency Program to Deliver $10,000 Per Win for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Racers

Direct Connection, the Dodge brand’s exclusive new source of factory-backed performance parts, offers $10,000-to-win contingency rewards for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak racers

Direct Connection Contingency Program will put a $10,000 winner’s purse up for grabs for Drag Pak racers at NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Factory Super Cars events

Direct Connection will also help racers build their own custom Drag Pak with 13 race-ready kits, four graphics packages and Direct Connection catalog performance “recipes”

Contingency program also extends long-running support for NHRA grassroots racers in additional classes who win or runner-up while using specified Direct Connection parts

Direct Connection parts available for purchase through Dodge Power Brokers dealers starting March 9, 2022

Direct Connection Contingency Program builds on momentum of the Dodge Never Lift campaign, a two-year road map to the brand’s performance future

Dodge 24 Months of Muscle Never Lift calendar can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/never-lift

For complete information and details on the Direct Connection Contingency Program, visit DodgeGarage.com/racing-hq or NHRARacer.com

February 16, 2022, Auburn Hills, Mich. – Dodge is putting its money where its parts are when it comes to Direct Connection, the brand’s exclusive new source of factory-backed performance parts. The Direct Connection Contingency Program will offer Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak racers $10,000 to win at National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Factory Stock Showdown and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA) Factory Super Cars events, giving Drag Pak competitors multiple shots at taking home a five-figure winner’s purse during the 2022 season.



The $10,000 purse, the largest available contingency award from a manufacturer in both NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Super Cars classes, will be up for grabs for Drag Pak drivers at 14 total events. The NHRA Factory Stock Showdown schedule includes eight stops during the 2022 season, while NMCA Factory Super Cars will feature a slate of six races.



The Direct Connection Contingency Program continues the march forward of the Dodge Never Lift campaign, which offers a 24-month road map to the brand’s performance future. The Dodge 24 Months of Muscle Never Lift calendar can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.



Last month, the Never Lift campaign announced the Dodge brand’s partnership with Tony Stewart Racing, which will feature Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett and three-time Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan carrying Direct Connection and Dodge Power Brokers colors in professional competition. With the announcement of the new contingency program, the reach of Direct Connection extends to provide support for drag racers in the amateur ranks.



“Dodge remains committed to the grassroots racers and enthusiasts who build our brand, and the $10,000-to-win Direct Connection Contingency Program is a perfect pipeline to feed the spirit and enthusiasm that fuels us,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. “We’re not only offering our Drag Pak drivers Direct Connection performance parts to help them dominate, but we’re also rewarding those who compete and win with the largest contingency award available in NHRA Factory Stock Showdown and NMCA Factory Super Cars.”



In addition to the new $10,000-to-win Drag Pak purse, the Direct Connection Contingency Program will also offer $1,000 for each victory and $500 for a runner-up by a Drag Pak driver in the NHRA Stock and Super Stock classes. The program will also continue the long-running support from Dodge and Mopar for a variety of grassroots NHRA racers competing in the Stock, Super Stock, Super Gas and Super Street classes. The Dodge Top Finisher Award will again provide monetary rewards to the Stock, Super Stock, Super Gas and Super Street class drivers of Dodge, Chrysler or Plymouth race cars that advance the furthest in eliminations at 22 NHRA national events.



Racers carrying the Direct Connection decal and using specified parts, including the brand’s valve covers, intake manifolds and Drag Pak engine assembly, will also receive monetary rewards for victories or runner-up finishes in NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing competition.



Complete details and rules for the 2022 Direct Connection Contingency Program are available at DodgeGarage.com/racing-hq or NHRARacer.com.



Direct Connection for Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Racers

The new Direct Connection performance parts lineup will offer 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, a factory-built, turn-key drag car for NHRA and NMCA competitors. The new Direct Connection parts catalog, available now for download at DodgeGarage, also includes suggested Direct Connection performance “recipes” to help Drag Pak racers dial-in their race cars.



Direct Connection parts for the Drag Pak will be available for purchase through the new Dodge Power Brokers dealer network – the authorized source for Direct Connection parts with staff trained to deliver performance-focused customer service – starting March 9, 2022. For customers with parts questions, the Direct Connection hotline is live now at (800) 998-1110 with tech support available straight from the performance experts.



Direction Connection race-ready kits and graphics packages for the Drag Pak include:

NHRA 7.50 ET Certified Body Kit

354 cu. in. Supercharged HEMI® Engine

Race Drive Line Kit

RaceTech Base Seat Kit

RaceTech Head Restraint Seat Kit

Bogart Base Wheel/Tire Kit

Weld Racing Beadlock Lightweight Wheel/Tire Kit

Exterior Kit

Interior Kit

Race Suspension Kit

Body Electrical and Fuel Kit

Engine Controller Kit

Engine Systems Kit

Graphics (four available unique packages)

DodgeGarage: Digital Hub for Drag Racing News

Fans can follow all the NHRA action this season at DodgeGarage, the one-stop portal for Dodge//SRT and Mopar drag-racing news. The site includes daily updates and access to an online racing HQ, news, events, galleries, available downloads and merchandise. For more information, visit www.dodgegarage.com.



@DodgeMoparMotorsports on Instagram

The @DodgeMoparMotorsports Instagram channel continues to share content capturing Dodge//SRT Mopar drivers on the track. Fans can see action from the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and NHRA Sportsman grassroots racers, competing in classes such as Factory Stock Showdown, Stock and Super Stock, as well as additional motorsports series.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.



Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry’s most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the “#1 Brand in Initial Quality,” making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market) — making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.



Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



Mopar

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Mopar.



A simple combination of the words MOtor and PARts, Mopar offers exceptional service, parts and customer-care. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, Mopar has evolved over nearly 85 years to represent both complete vehicle care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era with performance parts to enhance speed and handling for both on-road and racing use. Later, Mopar expanded to include technical service and customer support, and today integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.



Complete information on Mopar is available at www.mopar.com. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.





