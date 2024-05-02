RFK Announces Annual Fan Day on Friday, May 24

Fan Day to Feature Driver Autograph Sessions, Shop Tours, Partner Displays

CONCORD, N.C. (May 2, 2024) – RFK Racing has announced that its annual Fan Day will be held on May 24 ahead of the famed Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Weekend. Highlights for the fan event include driver autograph sessions, shop tours, RFK partner displays and SiriusXM hits throughout the team’s footprint on its Concord, North Carolina campus.

“Fan Day has grown into a cherished tradition, spanning over two decades, and it remains one of the most beloved events each year,” said Kevin Woods, SVP, Marketing and Communications. “It provides us with the perfect occasion to express our heartfelt gratitude to our fans for their unwavering support and dedication to both our team and the sport.

“Our drivers and team members relish the chance to engage directly with those whose dedication and support are essential for our teams to thrive and succeed on the track,” continued Woods. “It’s a great event each year, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming everyone back on May 24.”

A driver autograph session at 10 a.m. ET kicks off the annual event, which will feature NASCAR Champions Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, as well as Daytona Champion David Ragan. Drivers will be available on a first come, first serve basis for autographs for one hour in the team’s museum. SiriusXM will also broadcast throughout much of Fan Day with a two-hour special that will air Friday at 5 p.m. ET, hosted by Mike and Angie Skinner.

Also returning this year are guided tours of the RFK Campus, which debuted in 2023 and were a hit amongst the fans in attendance a year ago. Fans will get to experience the full operations of RFK’s shop in a guided tour led by RFK team members. Fans can sign up for those tours once on-site at the designated RFK tent.

RFK’s partners will also take part, interacting with fans and providing various giveaway items and activations, including BuildSubmarines.com, Castrol, Consumer Cellular, Esperion, Fastenal, Fifth Third Bank, HOIST, King’s Hawaiian and Tulip. Other participating organizations include Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation, Roush Performance, Roush Yates Engines, The Racing Warehouse, Tindol Ford, and Ford.

Other Fan Day activities include driving simulators, tire changing unit, food trucks, access to the team store, live music, and more.

In addition, Rick Ware Racing will also hold a complimentary fan event in the area adjacent to RFK’s display, that will feature various race vehicles and driver autograph sessions, including its NASCAR and NHRA Top Fuel Dragster cars.

RFK’s team store hours during Coca-Cola 600 week and weekend are as follows:

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

For more details and updates relating to Fan Day, stay tuned to RFK’s social channels (@rfkracing) in the coming days and weeks.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.